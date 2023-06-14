Dr. Jason Johnson supported the case for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid to win his first MVP award over Denver Nuggets center and back-to-back award winner Nikola Jokic.

“The only Joker who people care about are Joaquin Phoenix and that terrible Joker movie that came out a couple of years ago,” the political scientist said during a live segment of NBC Peacock’s “ICYMI” in May.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Nuggets are the early favorites to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are also showing great odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

However, Dr. Jason Johnson doubled down on his harsh criticism of the Serbian superstar after he won his first NBA championship on Monday against the Miami Heat. He reiterated his take in Tuesday’s episode of “Brother From Another.”

“Congratulations to the Denver Nuggets. Congratulations to the Joker fans for him being the first NBA Finals MVP to make his way through three play-in teams,” Johnson said sarcastically before clapping. “Lakers, Heat, Timberwolves — all these play-in teams that they managed to beat.

“Great accomplishment, wonderful accomplishment. He is still an air dancer. I still find his way of playing to be boring, but at the end of the day, they won a championship against a team I knew they were going to beat. No one is surprised.”

Dr. Jason Johson is not impressed by Nikola Jokic or the Denver Nuggets for winning the NBA championship against a No. 8-seeded Miami Heat team

More importantly, Jokic is the first player in NBA playoffs history to record at least 600 points, 250 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single postseason. The eight-year veteran is the first center since Shaquille O’Neal in 2002 to win Finals MVP as well.

Jokic was selected 41st overall by Denver in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft. He’s the lowest-drafted player in NBA history to win Finals MVP, passing Dennis Johnson, who was drafted 29th overall in 1979.

Furthermore, the Nuggets center becomes only the third second-round pick to win the award, joining Willis Reed and Johnson. In Game 5, Jokic recorded his 17th double-double of the 2023 NBA Playoffs and 50th double of his playoff career.

Nikola Jokic is the 2nd player to average a triple-double in series-clinching wins in a single postseason all-time (min. 2 games). He joins Magic Johnson, who did this in 1982 and 1983. pic.twitter.com/RVI0OiAxTr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 13, 2023



The two-time MVP amassed 28 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and one block in 43 minutes of action. Jokic shot 12-of-16 (75%) from the floor and 3-of-5 (60%) at the foul line.

The 2022-23 Nuggets were the fourth team to reach the NBA Finals and never face a team with a win percentage of .550 or above in that postseason, joining the 1956 Warriors, 1957 Celtics, and 1959 Celtics.

Does Dr. Jason Johnson have a point? It’s debatable. Like it or not, the Nuggets were the best team in the league in the 2022-23 season, and Nikola Jokic was still one of the best candidates to win MVP.

