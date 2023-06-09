On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets play the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Nuggets-Heat matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 3.5-point favorites on the road. Denver is 24-25 away, whereas Miami is 34-18 at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Nuggets vs. Heat Preview | 2023 NBA Finals Game 4

🏀 NBA Playoffs NBA Finals 2023 Game 4: Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat 📊 Records: Nuggets (67-33, 55-44-1 ATS) | Heat (58-47, 45-57-3 ATS)

Nuggets (67-33, 55-44-1 ATS) | Heat (58-47, 45-57-3 ATS) 📅 When is Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 🏟 Where is Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 🕛 What time is Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4 : 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: ABC

ABC 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals Game 4 Odds: Nuggets -3.5 (-110) | Heat +3.5 (-110)

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds Game 4 of 2023 NBA Finals

Nuggets vs. Heat Predictions | Game 4 of 2023 NBA Finals

Entering Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Nuggets are coming off their fourth straight road win this postseason. In Denver’s 109-94 win against Miami in Game 4 this past Wednesday night, Nikola Jokic recorded 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks in 44 minutes of action.

The two-time MVP also shot 12-of-21 (57.1%) from the floor and 7-of-8 (87.5%) at the foul line. The 6-foot-11 center became the fifth player to score 100 or more points through his first three career NBA Finals games.

Jokic joined Rick Barry (122 in 1997), Allen Iverson (106 in 2001), Willis Reed (104 in 1970), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (103 in 2021). He is now nine rebounds away from becoming the first player in NBA history to record 500 points, 250 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single postseason.

In Game 2, the Heat picked up their 13th win of these playoffs, breaking a tie with the 1999 New York Knicks for the most ever by a No. 8 seed. However, Miami lost Game 3 in disappointing fashion. Denver outscored the Heat 60-34 in the paint. Miami shot only 34-of-92 (37%) from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 71.2% chance of winning Game 4 away. Tyler Herro (right hand) remains out for this matchup. Things are looking down for the Heat, but they should win Friday’s game. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

Nuggets vs. Heat Injuries | NBA Finals 2023 Game 4 Injury Report

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PG Collin Gilespie (leg; out indefinitely)

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Victor Oladipo (knee; out for the season) | SG Tyler Herro (hand; out)

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends | 2023 NBA Finals Game 4

Denver is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games.

The Nuggets are 8-1 in their past eight meetings vs. Miami.

Next, the point total has gone under in four of Denver’s previous six games played in June.

Meanwhile, the Heat are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games against the Nuggets.

The total has gone under in six of Miami’s past seven contests.

Lastly, the total has gone over in six of the Heat’s previous eight encounters vs. Denver.

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Jamal Murray | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Michael Porter Jr. | C Nikola Jokic

Projected Miami Heat Starting Lineup

PG Gabe Vincent | SG Max Strus | PF Kevin Love | SF Jimmy Butler | C Bam Adebayo

Nuggets vs. Heat Picks Game 4 | 2023 NBA Finals Game 4 Predictions

Additionally, the Heat are 41-24 as favorites, 17-23 as underdogs, 27-25 over/under at home, and 21-29-2 ATS at home. Miami has four wins when trailing by eight or more points entering the fourth quarter this postseason. It’s the most in a single postseason in NBA history. Miami is 4-5 in those situations, whereas the rest of the NBA is 1-41 these playoffs.

Plus, the Nuggets are 54-20 as favorites, 13-13 as underdogs, 25-24 over/under away, and 24-25 ATS away. Denver is 0-3 this postseason when Jokic scores 40 or more points. The Nuggets are 13-1 when Jokic scores less than 40. Those three losses in 40-point games are tied for the most by any player in a postseason in NBA history.

All things considered, our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Heat to win Game 4, Denver to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 211. The point total has gone under multiple times, but this game could be a rare high-scoring affair, especially if it goes to overtime.

Pick the Heat to win! This is considered a must-win game for Miami. Game 5 is at Ball Arena in Denver, so the Heat cannot afford to lose Game 4. For those new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

