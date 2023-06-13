Home » news » Denvers Bruce Brown Made His Intentions Very Clear As He Enters Free Agency He Wants To Remain With The Nuggets

Denver’s Bruce Brown made his intentions very clear as he enters free agency, he wants to remain with the Nuggets

Zach Wolpin
Updated 27 mins ago
This postseason, Denver’s roster was full of role players who stepped up and made a huge impact. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led the way and it all worked out in the long run. The Denver Nuggets are now NBA Champions. After the game, Bruce Brown was asked what his intentions are this offseason as he becomes a free agent. He made it very clear that he wanted to remain with Denver. 

Back in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons selected Bruce Brown with the 42nd overall pick. He played his first two seasons with the Pistons and then another two seasons as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. His time in Brooklyn is where he made a name for himself.

Brown proved that he is built for the postseason and big moments. In four games with the Nets during their 2022 postseason run, he averaged (14.0) points per game. That was enough for Brown to catch the eye of Denver’s front office and that’s why they landed the versatile guard/forward this offseason.

Bruce Brown wants to run it back with the Denver Nuggets for the 2023-24 season

Next season, the 26-year-old has a $6.8 million player option If he does decide to opt out of that player option, the Nuggets can pay Brown $7.8 million by using his non-Bird rights. However, Brown is expected to have offers from other teams around the league this offseason.

He did call his situation in Denver “the perfect fit” so it would be hard to see Brown leave this offseason. Brown emphasized that “money is not everything” and that he’s more happy with winning championships. There was potential for Brown to win a title with Brooklyn in 2o21, but the Nets fell short.

Now, he’s an NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets and is eager to win more titles. If that is the main goal in his career, staying with Denver is his best option.

