Bruce Brown Claims Minnesota was Denver’s Toughest Test

New Indiana Pacers guard, Bruce Brown, sat down recently for an interview and had some interesting thoughts about the Nuggets’ run to the NBA Finals. When asked about who posed the greatest challenge to Denver in the postseason, Brown had this to say:

“I’d say our toughest series was Minnesota. Suns were blowouts each game. With the Lakers, we never felt like we were gonna lose any game. Even when they went on a little run, it never felt like we were gonna lose.”

When one looks back at the Nuggets’ run, the Timberwolves did give Denver some fits. Do not let the five game series fool you, many of the games came down to the wire. However, Denver maintained the momentum and used it to propel them through the rest of the playoffs.

Denver’s Run to the Finals

Many like to discredit Denver’s run. Plenty of NBA peers like to point out that the Nuggets played three play-in teams during this year’s playoffs. However, the Miami Heat were one of the hottest teams on the way to their Finals appearance. Not to mention, Denver was a one-seed and the one-seed always matches up with the eighth seed (in this case, the Minnesota Timberwolves.)

As for the Lakers, they had the best record post All-Star Break and were being picked by many to represent the West in the NBA Finals. Let us not forget that the Nuggets also made quick work of a Kevin Durant and Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns squad. With this in mind, Denver’s run to the NBA Finals was just as impressive as anyone else’s in recent memory.

Bruce Brown Has a Point

It would be easy to say Brown is hating on the Lakers. However, if one analyzes each series, he has a point. Remember, Denver did sweep Los Angeles. As far as Phoenix is concerned, one can argue that they would have been swept were it not for Devin Booker having historic shooting nights. It can also be argued that Miami finally hit the proverbial wall, but the Timberwolves did put up the biggest fight led by the young Anthony Edwards. Even in games the Nuggets won, Edwards and company still gave Denver a couple of scares. All in all, Bruce Brown was correct in his assessment.

