Denver’s Bruce Brown is declining a $6.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become a free agent

Zach Wolpin
Updated 23 mins ago on • 2 min read
Bruce Brown Nuggets pic

While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led the Nuggets this postseason, their role players were key as well. It took a total team effort for Denver to win their first NBA title. Contributing in a large way off the bench this postseason was Bruce Brown. It’s clear that the team wants him back, but that may come at a price. Brown is declining a $6.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become a free agent. 

The 26-year-old did it all for the Nuggets this postseason. He made timely threes and was a pest on defense as well. Brown was the only non-starter for Denver in the 2023 playoffs to average over 10+ points per game. Last season he signed a two-year, $13 million deal that included a player option for next season.

Staying on the Nuggets could mean winning another championship for Brown. However, money could be life-changing for a player of his status. The Nuggets and himself will have to see if they can work out a negotiation this offseason.

Bruce Brwon enters free agency this offseason, but he wants to remain with Denver

Last season, Brown played in 80 of Denver’s 82 games and made 31 starts. He shined during the postseason as the sixth man off the bench. Brown was the only non-starter during the playoffs to average 25+ minutes per game. His three-point shooting percentage was down, but he found other ways to score and be effective.

As a key piece of Denver’s postseason success, it would be hard to not see him on the team next season. It’s Brown’s decision now on what he wants to do with the future of his career. He could stay in Denver and potentially compete for championships.

There’s also a world where a team on the rise signs Brown to help elevate the roster. He’s earned about $15 million through his playing career so far. After proving to be a threat in the postseason, Brown could draw attention from other teams around the league.

