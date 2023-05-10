Main Page
Bruce Brown scored 25 points off the bench for the Nuggets last night to help Denver win Game 5
In Game 5 for the Lakers on Monday night, Lonnie Walker IV had an amazing performance off the bench. Denver’s SF Bruce Brown was watching closely as Walker was his teammate in college at Miami. After watching Walker take over for the Lakers in crunch time, Brown knew he needed a strong perfume like that in Game 5. He did just that with his 25 points off the bench.
The Nuggets now have a 3-2 series lead on the Suns, but Game 6 will be in Phoenix. So far, the home team has won each game in this series. If that stays true, Phoenix will win Game 6 and that will force a win-or-go-home Game 7 back in Denver.
Phoenix is going to come out with their best punch tomorrow night as they are on the brink of elimination. NBA betting sites have the Suns at (-164) to win Game 6 at home.
Bruce Brown tonight:
25 PTS
5 REB
7-11 FG
2-4 3P
Leading the Nuggets in bench points, rebounds, assist and steals this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/R34AiiMh9y
— StatMuse (@statmuse) May 10, 2023
Bruce Brown’s 25 points off the bench helped get Denver a win in Game 5
Brown did receive a technical foul along with Phoenix’s Kevin Durant. The former Brooklyn teammates were jawing at each other late in the third quarter. Denver’s head coach Michael Malone did not want Brown’s overall impact in the game to be diminished by that technical foul.
Malone had made comments to the team prior to Game 5 saying they needed someone to step up for them as Lonnie Walker IV did for the Lakers. Brown was locked in for that message and answered the call last night. He played 27 minutes off the bench and had 25/5/1 along with 1 steal.
The 26-year-old went 9-10 from the free-throw line as well. He was also one point away from matching his personal career playoff high. Brown plays his best when he’s attacking the rim and that is what he did last night. It was a personal challenge for him to have a better game last night after scoring just 5 points in 20 minutes played in Game 4.
- The Toronto Raptors have ‘looked into’ potentially hiring JJ Redick as their next head coach
- Is Immanuel Quickley playing tonight (May 10) in Game 5 vs. Heat?
- NBA analyst Doris Burke thinks Jaylen Brown has ‘closed the gap’ between Jayson Tatum and himself in terms of difference level
- Celtics are 37-8 in regular season when Tatum, Brown combine for 60 points, now 5-4 in playoffs
- Sportsbooks predict Bronny James to score 10 PPG as a USC Freshman
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Steph Curry has played in all 27 NBA games with 14 million viewers since 2015
-
NBA 6 days ago
Bulls’ Patrick Beverley assures that half the players in the NBA don’t love basketball and those ‘are the most skilled ones’
-
Main Page 6 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks announced they will not be conducting exit interviews this year and fans are not happy
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Pistons’ assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired for violating the team’s workplace conduct policy