Bruce Brown scored 25 points off the bench for the Nuggets last night to help Denver win Game 5

In Game 5 for the Lakers on Monday night, Lonnie Walker IV had an amazing performance off the bench. Denver’s SF Bruce Brown was watching closely as Walker was his teammate in college at Miami. After watching Walker take over for the Lakers in crunch time, Brown knew he needed a strong perfume like that in Game 5. He did just that with his 25 points off the bench. 

The Nuggets now have a 3-2 series lead on the Suns, but Game 6 will be in Phoenix. So far, the home team has won each game in this series. If that stays true, Phoenix will win Game 6 and that will force a win-or-go-home Game 7 back in Denver.

Phoenix is going to come out with their best punch tomorrow night as they are on the brink of elimination. NBA betting sites have the Suns at (-164) to win Game 6 at home.

Bruce Brown’s 25 points off the bench helped get Denver a win in Game 5

Brown did receive a technical foul along with Phoenix’s Kevin Durant. The former Brooklyn teammates were jawing at each other late in the third quarter. Denver’s head coach Michael Malone did not want Brown’s overall impact in the game to be diminished by that technical foul.

Malone had made comments to the team prior to Game 5 saying they needed someone to step up for them as Lonnie Walker IV did for the Lakers. Brown was locked in for that message and answered the call last night. He played 27 minutes off the bench and had 25/5/1 along with 1 steal.

The 26-year-old went 9-10 from the free-throw line as well. He was also one point away from matching his personal career playoff high. Brown plays his best when he’s attacking the rim and that is what he did last night. It was a personal challenge for him to have a better game last night after scoring just 5 points in 20 minutes played in Game 4.

