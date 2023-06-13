Home » news » Nikola Jokic Is 2nd Player To Average A Triple Double In Series Clinching Wins In A Single Postseason All Time

Nikola Jokic is 2nd player to average a triple-double in series-clinching wins in a single postseason all-time

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

The 2023 postseason was an epic run for the Denver Nuggets and they capped it off with an NBA title. They beat the Miami Heat last night 94-86 in Game 5. This is the franchise’s first NBA championship. Leading the way for Denver this season was none other than two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. He is 2nd player to average a triple-double in series-clinching wins in a single postseason all-time. 

Jokic joins the legendary Magic Johnson as the only other player in league history to accomplish that feat. Johnson did it twice, in 1982 and in 1983. That speaks to the level of dominance that Jokic played with this postseason. He did something that had not been done in nearly 40 years.

It’s hard to argue against Nikola Jokic being the best basketball player in the world. His size, agility, effort, and basketball IQ are unmatched. All Jokic wants to do is to go home to Serbia, but he’ll have to remain in the US until Denver’s championship parade is over.

Nikola Jokic dominated the 2023 postseason as the Nuggets won the NBA Finals

With the Finals now over, we can go back at look at the historic numbers that Nikola Jokic put up this postseason. He averaged 30/13/9 during the 2023 playoffs and was absolutely dominant for the Nuggets. Jokic had a triple-double in half of Denver’s games this postseason.

It’s hard to put into perspective how incredible Jokic has been. He also had nine games this postseason where he scored 0ver 30+ points. Those numbers haven’t been seen in over 50+ years and Jokic is on his way to being one of the greatest players in his generation.

The Nuggets will be eager to retain their roster for next season to be able to compete for another NBA title.

