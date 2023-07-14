It should come as no surprise that King James tops the list of the highest-paid NBA players ever. With over $430 million in career earnings, LeBron James has earned $72 million more than Chris Paul, the next highest-paid player. Let’s go over the top 100 highest-paid NBA players of all time.

Highest-Paid NBA Players of All-Time

Thanks to rising revenue figures and global growth, the NBA salary cap has ballooned over the past decade, rising by over 128 percent during that span.

With teams able to spend more cash, NBA player salaries have gone through the roof as well. LeBron has been best positioned to capitalize on the rising salary cap, and he took full advantage by compiling an impressive $431, 859,107 in career earnings, 20 percent more than the next-highest player.

Chris Paul ($359 million) edged out Kevin Durant ($350 million) for the No. 2 spot on the list while Russell Westbrook ($336 million) and Stephen Curry ($302 million) round out the top-5.

James Harden unexpectedly picked up his $35.6 million player option for next year and is the only other player on the list with over $300 million in career NBA earnings.

After Harden, a few of the names in the top 10 might be a surprise to NBA fans. Kevin Love ($265 million), Al Horford ($265 million), Paul George ($259 million), and Blake Griffin (258 million) all sit among the highest-paid NBA players ever.

Check out the list of the top 10 highest-paid NBA players of all time below.

LeBron James — $431,859,107 Chris Paul — $359,109,419 Kevin Durant — $350,297,591 Russell Westbrook — $336,430,062 Stephen Curry — $302,806,362 James Harden — $301,660,574 Kevin Love — $265,818,402 Al Horford — $265,636,768 Paul George — $259,692,078 Blake Griffin — $258,670,680

1. LeBron James — $431,859,107

At age 38, it comes as no surprise that LeBron James has earned the most money in NBA history.

A four-time NBA Champion and four-time NBA MVP Award winner, James has cemented himself as one of the greatest players of all time and he’s also been a savvy businessman during his time in the league.

As of 2023, King James has brought in total earnings of $431,859,107 million before his taxes and agent fees during his NBA career. Last year, he signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers with $97,133,373 million in guaranteed salary.

LeBron has been in the league since 2003. During his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James made a total of $4,018,290. In his age 39 season, James is expected to make $46.9 million.

2. Chris Paul — $359,109,419

Chris Paul entered the league in 2005 when he signed with the Charlotte Hornets.

In his first year in the league, Paul made $3,144,240 million. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the league’s best point guards and has earned himself a pretty penny over the last two decades. During the 2022-2023 season, Paul earned $28,400,000 despite playing just 59 regular season games.

In 2021, Paul signed a four-year contract with the Phoneix Suns for $120 million, which included $75 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $30 million.

Now, at the end of his 18th season, Chris Paul has totaled $359,109,419 in career earnings during his time in the NBA.

By the end of his contract with the Warriors, Paul’s career earnings will be around $419,909,419 if he plays out the rest of his deal in Golden State.

However, his salary for the 2024-25 season is not guaranteed.

3. Kevin Durant — $350,297,591

Kevin Durant has established himself as one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. With career earnings totaling an impressive $350,297,591, Durant has secured his position among the highest-paid NBA players ever.

On the court, Durant’s accomplishments are equally remarkable.

A two-time NBA champion, he has showcased his extraordinary skills and versatility throughout his career. Known for his scoring prowess and ability to fit into nearly any offensive system,

Durant has been a force to be reckoned with. He has been named an NBA All-Star multiple times and has claimed the NBA Finals MVP Award twice. Additionally, Durant is a four-time NBA scoring champion, further solidifying his status as one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league’s history.

In 2023, Durant will have a chance to add to his legacy while playing alongside Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and DeAndre Ayton with the Phoenix Suns.

4. Russell Westbrook — $336,430,062

Russell Westbrook is known for his explosive style of play and his ability to fill up the stat sheet. The triple-double machine has amassed $336,430,062 in earnings during his NBA career.

Now, a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook resigned for two years at $7,863,263 with a player option worth just over $4 million in 2024-25.

A former NBA MVP and nine-time NBA All-Star, Westbrook’s triple-double prowess has surpassed records set by legendary players like Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson. His work ethic and intensity have also earned him accolades, including two scoring titles and two Olympic gold medals.

All he needs to cement his legacy is an NBA Championship.

5. Stephen Curry — $302,806,362

Stephen Curry has not only dominated the basketball court but also secured a prominent place among the highest-paid players in NBA history.

With total career earnings of $302,806,362, Curry stands as the fifth highest-paid player of all time. His remarkable achievements include three NBA championships, two Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, and a staggering seven All-Star selections.

As the face of the Golden State Warriors, Curry has redefined the game with his long-range shooting prowess en route to knocking down the most 3-pointers ever.

6. James Harden — $301,660,574

James Harden achieved immense success throughout his career on his way to becoming one of the highest-paid players in league history.

With total earnings of $301,660,574, Harden’s financial accomplishments are a testament to his unparalleled skill and impact on the court.

Alongside his staggering earnings, Harden boasts an impressive list of accolades, including an NBA MVP Award, three scoring titles, and multiple All-Star selections.

Recognized for his exceptional scoring ability and playmaking skills, Harden has consistently been among the league leaders in points and assists.

7. Kevin Love — $265,818,402

NBA Champion Kevin Love is also on the list of the highest-paid players ever with career earnings totaling $265,818,402. Known for his versatility and exceptional skills, Love has earned numerous accolades throughout his time in the league.

One of Love’s most notable achievements came in 2016 when he played a pivotal role in helping the Cleveland Cavaliers secure the NBA Championship. Known as a winner, Love also helped the Miami Heat reach the 2023 NBA Finals.

8. Al Horford — $265,636,768

Surprisingly, Al Horford has quietly emerged as one of the highest-paid players in NBA history, raking in an astounding $265,636,768 throughout his career.

While he may not dominate headlines like some of his peers, Horford’s achievements are nothing short of impressive.

With five NBA All-Star selections under his belt, he has consistently showcased his talent and versatility on the court. Horford also holds the distinction of being the highest-paid Latin American basketball player ever, a testament to his impact and influence on and off the floor.

Despite flying somewhat under the radar, Horford has been effective on both ends of the floor throughout his NBA career, making him one of the most sought-after veteran free agents in the league.

9. Paul George — $259,692,078

Paul George is also among the highest-paid players in NBA history, amassing career earnings of $259,692,078.

George has consistently proven his worth as a top-tier player.

His ability to impact the game on both ends of the court, combining offensive prowess with tenacious defense, has earned him widespread recognition.

George has garnered a long list of accomplishments during his time in the league, including the 2013 Most Improved Player Award, eight NBA All-Star selections, and multiple All-NBA Team honors.

10. Blake Griffin — $258,670,680

Known for his high-flying dunks, Blake Griffin rounds out the list 10th highest-paid NBA player ever.

Griffin has earned a whopping $258,670,680 during his NBA career.

With an impressive six NBA All-Star selections and five All-NBA team honors to his name, Griffin was once known as one of the league’s top players. His powerful dunks and ability to score from anywhere on the court have made him a force to be reckoned with.

Top-100 Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever

Rank Player NBA Seasons Career Earnings 1 LeBron James 20 $431,859,107 2 Chris Paul 18 $359,109,419 3 Kevin Durant 16 $350,297,591 4 Russell Westbrook 15 $336,430,062 5 Stephen Curry 14 $302,806,362 6 James Harden 14 $301,660,574 7 Kevin Love 15 $265,818,402 8 Al Horford 16 $265,636,768 9 Paul George 13 $259,692,078 10 Blake Griffin 14 $258,670,680 11 Mike Conley 16 $249,767,986 12 Kyle Lowry 17 $245,366,160 13 Gordon Hayward 13 $236,884,749 14 Damian Lillard 11 $233,708,358 15 Kyrie Irving 12 $233,046,637 16 Kawhi Leonard 12 $230,926,127 17 DeMar DeRozan 14 $229,009,827 18 Anthony Davis 11 $226,008,314 19 Klay Thompson 12 $222,944,784 20 Bradley Beal 11 $221,133,962 21 Jrue Holiday 14 $219,128,885 22 Jimmy Butler 12 $218,065,231 23 Tobias Harris 12 $209,233,355 24 Danilo Gallinari 15 $194,933,746 25 Khris Middleton 11 $194,368,452 26 Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 $188,837,362 27 Nicolas Batum 15 $187,412,357 28 Andre Iguodala 19 $185,219,886 29 C.J. McCollum 10 $179,591,129 30 Eric Gordon 15 $176,573,293 31 Rudy Gobert 10 $176,207,582 32 Rudy Gay 17 $174,781,320 33 Brook Lopez 15 $172,049,673 34 DeAndre Jordan 15 $171,090,136 35 Andrew Wiggins 9 $170,841,254 36 Joel Embiid 9 $166,822,037 37 Harrison Barnes 11 $166,158,501 38 Derrick Rose 15 $162,924,399 39 Draymond Green 11 $155,562,184 40 Goran Dragic 15 $154,378,483 41 Nikola Vucevic 12 $154,338,639 42 Nikola Jokic 8 $150,517,445 43 Karl-Anthony Towns 8 $146,251,523 44 Steven Adams 10 $145,144,832 45 Reggie Jackson 12 $144,275,194 46 Thaddeus Young 16 $143,403,318 47 Andre Drummond 11 $141,738,705 48 Kristaps Porzingis 8 $139,181,582 49 D’Angelo Russell 8 $138,638,166 50 Otto Porter Jr. 10 $132,516,877 51 Devin Booker 8 $130,516,653 52 Evan Fournier 11 $126,527,226 53 Ricky Rubio 12 $126,032,567 54 Ben Simmons 7 $125,125,137 55 Zach LaVine 9 $123,525,048 56 Tim Hardaway Jr. 10 $120,508,493 57 Jonas Valanciunas 11 $120,321,944 58 Tristan Thompson 12 $116,156,744 59 Victor Oladipo 10 $115,314,581 60 Wesley Matthews 14 $113,698,681 61 Aaron Gordon 9 $112,868,892 62 George Hill 15 $112,353,436 63 Brandon Ingram 7 $111,772,992 64 Julius Randle 9 $105,787,962 65 Pascal Siakam 7 $105,270,259 66 Bojan Bogdanovic 9 $103,629,296 67 Danny Green 14 $103,403,518 68 Jamal Murray 7 $102,636,309 69 Jaylen Brown 7 $100,969,056 70 Myles Turner 8 $99,246,304 71 Robin Lopez 15 $98,159,303 72 Gary Harris 9 $93,647,660 73 Terrence Ross 11 $91,808,587 74 Jeff Green 15 $90,534,789 75 Bismack Biyombo 12 $89,774,883 76 Marcus Morris Sr. 12 $89,249,640 77 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 10 $88,491,820 78 Jayson Tatum 6 $88,039,225 79 Clint Capela 9 $87,562,688 80 Malcolm Brogdon 7 $87,532,562 81 Jordan Clarkson 9 $86,932,707 82 Taj Gibson 14 $85,812,703 83 Terry Rozier 8 $85,712,605 84 Buddy Hield 7 $84,806,658 85 James Johnson 14 $83,221,719 86 Kelly Olynyk 10 $83,161,784 87 Marcus Smart 9 $82,753,710 88 De’Aaron Fox 6 $82,628,240 89 Domantas Sabonis 7 $82,373,326 90 Jerami Grant 9 $81,698,410 91 Will Barton 11 $81,070,635 92 Bogdan Bogdanovic 6 $80,466,913 93 Robert Covington 10 $78,834,472 94 Patrick Beverley 12 $78,831,398 95 Alec Burks 12 $78,697,372 96 Dennis Schröder 10 $77,573,794 97 JaVale McGee 15 $76,068,487 98 Cody Zeller 10 $75,639,182 99 Gorgui Dieng 10 $75,501,806 100 Jusuf Nurkic 9 $75,020,180

