NBA
Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever: LeBron James, Chris Paul, & Kevin Durant Lead All-Time Career Earnings List
It should come as no surprise that King James tops the list of the highest-paid NBA players ever. With over $430 million in career earnings, LeBron James has earned $72 million more than Chris Paul, the next highest-paid player. Let’s go over the top 100 highest-paid NBA players of all time.
Highest-Paid NBA Players of All-Time
Thanks to rising revenue figures and global growth, the NBA salary cap has ballooned over the past decade, rising by over 128 percent during that span.
With teams able to spend more cash, NBA player salaries have gone through the roof as well. LeBron has been best positioned to capitalize on the rising salary cap, and he took full advantage by compiling an impressive $431, 859,107 in career earnings, 20 percent more than the next-highest player.
Chris Paul ($359 million) edged out Kevin Durant ($350 million) for the No. 2 spot on the list while Russell Westbrook ($336 million) and Stephen Curry ($302 million) round out the top-5.
James Harden unexpectedly picked up his $35.6 million player option for next year and is the only other player on the list with over $300 million in career NBA earnings.
After Harden, a few of the names in the top 10 might be a surprise to NBA fans. Kevin Love ($265 million), Al Horford ($265 million), Paul George ($259 million), and Blake Griffin (258 million) all sit among the highest-paid NBA players ever.
Check out the list of the top 10 highest-paid NBA players of all time below.
- LeBron James — $431,859,107
- Chris Paul — $359,109,419
- Kevin Durant — $350,297,591
- Russell Westbrook — $336,430,062
- Stephen Curry — $302,806,362
- James Harden — $301,660,574
- Kevin Love — $265,818,402
- Al Horford — $265,636,768
- Paul George — $259,692,078
- Blake Griffin — $258,670,680
1. LeBron James — $431,859,107
At age 38, it comes as no surprise that LeBron James has earned the most money in NBA history.
A four-time NBA Champion and four-time NBA MVP Award winner, James has cemented himself as one of the greatest players of all time and he’s also been a savvy businessman during his time in the league.
As of 2023, King James has brought in total earnings of $431,859,107 million before his taxes and agent fees during his NBA career. Last year, he signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers with $97,133,373 million in guaranteed salary.
LeBron has been in the league since 2003. During his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James made a total of $4,018,290. In his age 39 season, James is expected to make $46.9 million.
2. Chris Paul — $359,109,419
Chris Paul entered the league in 2005 when he signed with the Charlotte Hornets.
In his first year in the league, Paul made $3,144,240 million. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the league’s best point guards and has earned himself a pretty penny over the last two decades. During the 2022-2023 season, Paul earned $28,400,000 despite playing just 59 regular season games.
In 2021, Paul signed a four-year contract with the Phoneix Suns for $120 million, which included $75 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $30 million.
Now, at the end of his 18th season, Chris Paul has totaled $359,109,419 in career earnings during his time in the NBA.
By the end of his contract with the Warriors, Paul’s career earnings will be around $419,909,419 if he plays out the rest of his deal in Golden State.
However, his salary for the 2024-25 season is not guaranteed.
3. Kevin Durant — $350,297,591
Kevin Durant has established himself as one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. With career earnings totaling an impressive $350,297,591, Durant has secured his position among the highest-paid NBA players ever.
On the court, Durant’s accomplishments are equally remarkable.
A two-time NBA champion, he has showcased his extraordinary skills and versatility throughout his career. Known for his scoring prowess and ability to fit into nearly any offensive system,
Durant has been a force to be reckoned with. He has been named an NBA All-Star multiple times and has claimed the NBA Finals MVP Award twice. Additionally, Durant is a four-time NBA scoring champion, further solidifying his status as one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league’s history.
In 2023, Durant will have a chance to add to his legacy while playing alongside Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and DeAndre Ayton with the Phoenix Suns.
4. Russell Westbrook — $336,430,062
Russell Westbrook is known for his explosive style of play and his ability to fill up the stat sheet. The triple-double machine has amassed $336,430,062 in earnings during his NBA career.
Now, a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook resigned for two years at $7,863,263 with a player option worth just over $4 million in 2024-25.
A former NBA MVP and nine-time NBA All-Star, Westbrook’s triple-double prowess has surpassed records set by legendary players like Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson. His work ethic and intensity have also earned him accolades, including two scoring titles and two Olympic gold medals.
All he needs to cement his legacy is an NBA Championship.
5. Stephen Curry — $302,806,362
Stephen Curry has not only dominated the basketball court but also secured a prominent place among the highest-paid players in NBA history.
With total career earnings of $302,806,362, Curry stands as the fifth highest-paid player of all time. His remarkable achievements include three NBA championships, two Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, and a staggering seven All-Star selections.
As the face of the Golden State Warriors, Curry has redefined the game with his long-range shooting prowess en route to knocking down the most 3-pointers ever.
6. James Harden — $301,660,574
James Harden achieved immense success throughout his career on his way to becoming one of the highest-paid players in league history.
With total earnings of $301,660,574, Harden’s financial accomplishments are a testament to his unparalleled skill and impact on the court.
Alongside his staggering earnings, Harden boasts an impressive list of accolades, including an NBA MVP Award, three scoring titles, and multiple All-Star selections.
Recognized for his exceptional scoring ability and playmaking skills, Harden has consistently been among the league leaders in points and assists.
7. Kevin Love — $265,818,402
NBA Champion Kevin Love is also on the list of the highest-paid players ever with career earnings totaling $265,818,402. Known for his versatility and exceptional skills, Love has earned numerous accolades throughout his time in the league.
One of Love’s most notable achievements came in 2016 when he played a pivotal role in helping the Cleveland Cavaliers secure the NBA Championship. Known as a winner, Love also helped the Miami Heat reach the 2023 NBA Finals.
8. Al Horford — $265,636,768
Surprisingly, Al Horford has quietly emerged as one of the highest-paid players in NBA history, raking in an astounding $265,636,768 throughout his career.
While he may not dominate headlines like some of his peers, Horford’s achievements are nothing short of impressive.
With five NBA All-Star selections under his belt, he has consistently showcased his talent and versatility on the court. Horford also holds the distinction of being the highest-paid Latin American basketball player ever, a testament to his impact and influence on and off the floor.
Despite flying somewhat under the radar, Horford has been effective on both ends of the floor throughout his NBA career, making him one of the most sought-after veteran free agents in the league.
9. Paul George — $259,692,078
Paul George is also among the highest-paid players in NBA history, amassing career earnings of $259,692,078.
George has consistently proven his worth as a top-tier player.
His ability to impact the game on both ends of the court, combining offensive prowess with tenacious defense, has earned him widespread recognition.
George has garnered a long list of accomplishments during his time in the league, including the 2013 Most Improved Player Award, eight NBA All-Star selections, and multiple All-NBA Team honors.
10. Blake Griffin — $258,670,680
Known for his high-flying dunks, Blake Griffin rounds out the list 10th highest-paid NBA player ever.
Griffin has earned a whopping $258,670,680 during his NBA career.
With an impressive six NBA All-Star selections and five All-NBA team honors to his name, Griffin was once known as one of the league’s top players. His powerful dunks and ability to score from anywhere on the court have made him a force to be reckoned with.
Top-100 Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever
|Rank
|Player
|NBA Seasons
|Career Earnings
|1
|LeBron James
|20
|$431,859,107
|2
|Chris Paul
|18
|$359,109,419
|3
|Kevin Durant
|16
|$350,297,591
|4
|Russell Westbrook
|15
|$336,430,062
|5
|Stephen Curry
|14
|$302,806,362
|6
|James Harden
|14
|$301,660,574
|7
|Kevin Love
|15
|$265,818,402
|8
|Al Horford
|16
|$265,636,768
|9
|Paul George
|13
|$259,692,078
|10
|Blake Griffin
|14
|$258,670,680
|11
|Mike Conley
|16
|$249,767,986
|12
|Kyle Lowry
|17
|$245,366,160
|13
|Gordon Hayward
|13
|$236,884,749
|14
|Damian Lillard
|11
|$233,708,358
|15
|Kyrie Irving
|12
|$233,046,637
|16
|Kawhi Leonard
|12
|$230,926,127
|17
|DeMar DeRozan
|14
|$229,009,827
|18
|Anthony Davis
|11
|$226,008,314
|19
|Klay Thompson
|12
|$222,944,784
|20
|Bradley Beal
|11
|$221,133,962
|21
|Jrue Holiday
|14
|$219,128,885
|22
|Jimmy Butler
|12
|$218,065,231
|23
|Tobias Harris
|12
|$209,233,355
|24
|Danilo Gallinari
|15
|$194,933,746
|25
|Khris Middleton
|11
|$194,368,452
|26
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|10
|$188,837,362
|27
|Nicolas Batum
|15
|$187,412,357
|28
|Andre Iguodala
|19
|$185,219,886
|29
|C.J. McCollum
|10
|$179,591,129
|30
|Eric Gordon
|15
|$176,573,293
|31
|Rudy Gobert
|10
|$176,207,582
|32
|Rudy Gay
|17
|$174,781,320
|33
|Brook Lopez
|15
|$172,049,673
|34
|DeAndre Jordan
|15
|$171,090,136
|35
|Andrew Wiggins
|9
|$170,841,254
|36
|Joel Embiid
|9
|$166,822,037
|37
|Harrison Barnes
|11
|$166,158,501
|38
|Derrick Rose
|15
|$162,924,399
|39
|Draymond Green
|11
|$155,562,184
|40
|Goran Dragic
|15
|$154,378,483
|41
|Nikola Vucevic
|12
|$154,338,639
|42
|Nikola Jokic
|8
|$150,517,445
|43
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|8
|$146,251,523
|44
|Steven Adams
|10
|$145,144,832
|45
|Reggie Jackson
|12
|$144,275,194
|46
|Thaddeus Young
|16
|$143,403,318
|47
|Andre Drummond
|11
|$141,738,705
|48
|Kristaps Porzingis
|8
|$139,181,582
|49
|D’Angelo Russell
|8
|$138,638,166
|50
|Otto Porter Jr.
|10
|$132,516,877
|51
|Devin Booker
|8
|$130,516,653
|52
|Evan Fournier
|11
|$126,527,226
|53
|Ricky Rubio
|12
|$126,032,567
|54
|Ben Simmons
|7
|$125,125,137
|55
|Zach LaVine
|9
|$123,525,048
|56
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|10
|$120,508,493
|57
|Jonas Valanciunas
|11
|$120,321,944
|58
|Tristan Thompson
|12
|$116,156,744
|59
|Victor Oladipo
|10
|$115,314,581
|60
|Wesley Matthews
|14
|$113,698,681
|61
|Aaron Gordon
|9
|$112,868,892
|62
|George Hill
|15
|$112,353,436
|63
|Brandon Ingram
|7
|$111,772,992
|64
|Julius Randle
|9
|$105,787,962
|65
|Pascal Siakam
|7
|$105,270,259
|66
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|9
|$103,629,296
|67
|Danny Green
|14
|$103,403,518
|68
|Jamal Murray
|7
|$102,636,309
|69
|Jaylen Brown
|7
|$100,969,056
|70
|Myles Turner
|8
|$99,246,304
|71
|Robin Lopez
|15
|$98,159,303
|72
|Gary Harris
|9
|$93,647,660
|73
|Terrence Ross
|11
|$91,808,587
|74
|Jeff Green
|15
|$90,534,789
|75
|Bismack Biyombo
|12
|$89,774,883
|76
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|12
|$89,249,640
|77
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|10
|$88,491,820
|78
|Jayson Tatum
|6
|$88,039,225
|79
|Clint Capela
|9
|$87,562,688
|80
|Malcolm Brogdon
|7
|$87,532,562
|81
|Jordan Clarkson
|9
|$86,932,707
|82
|Taj Gibson
|14
|$85,812,703
|83
|Terry Rozier
|8
|$85,712,605
|84
|Buddy Hield
|7
|$84,806,658
|85
|James Johnson
|14
|$83,221,719
|86
|Kelly Olynyk
|10
|$83,161,784
|87
|Marcus Smart
|9
|$82,753,710
|88
|De’Aaron Fox
|6
|$82,628,240
|89
|Domantas Sabonis
|7
|$82,373,326
|90
|Jerami Grant
|9
|$81,698,410
|91
|Will Barton
|11
|$81,070,635
|92
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|6
|$80,466,913
|93
|Robert Covington
|10
|$78,834,472
|94
|Patrick Beverley
|12
|$78,831,398
|95
|Alec Burks
|12
|$78,697,372
|96
|Dennis Schröder
|10
|$77,573,794
|97
|JaVale McGee
|15
|$76,068,487
|98
|Cody Zeller
|10
|$75,639,182
|99
|Gorgui Dieng
|10
|$75,501,806
|100
|Jusuf Nurkic
|9
|$75,020,180
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Nikola Jokic wins Best NBA Player at 2023 ESPYS
- Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever: LeBron James, Chris Paul, & Kevin Durant Lead All-Time Career Earnings List
- NBA Offseason: Clippers, Knicks Emerge As Top Possible Trade Suitors for James Harden
- Ja Morant’s Lawyers Claim Self Defense in Pickup Basketball Lawsuit
- NBA Offseason: New Rules Approved on Flopping, Coaches Challenges
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Hawks, Dejounte Murray agree to a four-year, $120 million extension
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Jeanie Buss left Shaquille O’Neal off her list of Top 5 most important Lakers
-
NBA 1 week ago
Michael Jordan seemingly has a problem with his son dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
-
NBA 24 hours ago
LeBron James Applauds Cam Reddish Signing on Twitter, Calls Him A ‘Flat Out Hooper’