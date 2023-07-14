Home » news » Highest Paid Nba Players Ever

Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever: LeBron James, Chris Paul, & Kevin Durant Lead All-Time Career Earnings List

It should come as no surprise that King James tops the list of the highest-paid NBA players ever. With over $430 million in career earnings, LeBron James has earned $72 million more than Chris Paul, the next highest-paid player. Let’s go over the top 100 highest-paid NBA players of all time.

Highest-Paid NBA Players of All-Time

Thanks to rising revenue figures and global growth, the NBA salary cap has ballooned over the past decade, rising by over 128 percent during that span.

With teams able to spend more cash, NBA player salaries have gone through the roof as well. LeBron has been best positioned to capitalize on the rising salary cap, and he took full advantage by compiling an impressive $431, 859,107 in career earnings, 20 percent more than the next-highest player.

Chris Paul ($359 million) edged out Kevin Durant ($350 million) for the No. 2 spot on the list while Russell Westbrook ($336 million) and Stephen Curry ($302 million) round out the top-5.

James Harden unexpectedly picked up his $35.6 million player option for next year and is the only other player on the list with over $300 million in career NBA earnings.

After Harden, a few of the names in the top 10 might be a surprise to NBA fans. Kevin Love ($265 million), Al Horford ($265 million), Paul George ($259 million), and Blake Griffin (258 million) all sit among the highest-paid NBA players ever.

Check out the list of the top 10 highest-paid NBA players of all time below.

1. LeBron James — $431,859,107

Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever: LeBron James, Chris Paul, & Kevin Durant Lead All-Time Career Earnings List

At age 38, it comes as no surprise that LeBron James has earned the most money in NBA history.

A four-time NBA Champion and four-time NBA MVP Award winner, James has cemented himself as one of the greatest players of all time and he’s also been a savvy businessman during his time in the league.

As of 2023, King James has brought in total earnings of $431,859,107 million before his taxes and agent fees during his NBA career. Last year, he signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers with $97,133,373 million in guaranteed salary.

LeBron has been in the league since 2003. During his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James made a total of $4,018,290. In his age 39 season, James is expected to make $46.9 million.

2. Chris Paul — $359,109,419

Chris Paul is One of the Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever

Chris Paul entered the league in 2005 when he signed with the Charlotte Hornets.

In his first year in the league, Paul made $3,144,240 million. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the league’s best point guards and has earned himself a pretty penny over the last two decades. During the 2022-2023 season, Paul earned $28,400,000 despite playing just 59 regular season games.

In 2021, Paul signed a four-year contract with the Phoneix Suns for $120 million, which included $75 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $30 million.

Now, at the end of his 18th season, Chris Paul has totaled $359,109,419 in career earnings during his time in the NBA.

By the end of his contract with the Warriors, Paul’s career earnings will be around $419,909,419 if he plays out the rest of his deal in Golden State.

However, his salary for the 2024-25 season is not guaranteed.

3. Kevin Durant — $350,297,591

Kevin Durant is One of the Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever

Kevin Durant has established himself as one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. With career earnings totaling an impressive $350,297,591, Durant has secured his position among the highest-paid NBA players ever.

On the court, Durant’s accomplishments are equally remarkable.

A two-time NBA champion, he has showcased his extraordinary skills and versatility throughout his career. Known for his scoring prowess and ability to fit into nearly any offensive system,

Durant has been a force to be reckoned with. He has been named an NBA All-Star multiple times and has claimed the NBA Finals MVP Award twice. Additionally, Durant is a four-time NBA scoring champion, further solidifying his status as one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league’s history.

In 2023, Durant will have a chance to add to his legacy while playing alongside Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and DeAndre Ayton with the Phoenix Suns.

4. Russell Westbrook — $336,430,062

Russell Westbrook is One of the Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever

Russell Westbrook is known for his explosive style of play and his ability to fill up the stat sheet. The triple-double machine has amassed $336,430,062 in earnings during his NBA career.

Now, a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook resigned for two years at $7,863,263 with a player option worth just over $4 million in 2024-25.

A former NBA MVP and nine-time NBA All-Star, Westbrook’s triple-double prowess has surpassed records set by legendary players like Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson. His work ethic and intensity have also earned him accolades, including two scoring titles and two Olympic gold medals.

All he needs to cement his legacy is an NBA Championship.

5. Stephen Curry — $302,806,362

Stephen Curry is One of the Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever

Stephen Curry has not only dominated the basketball court but also secured a prominent place among the highest-paid players in NBA history.

With total career earnings of $302,806,362, Curry stands as the fifth highest-paid player of all time. His remarkable achievements include three NBA championships, two Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, and a staggering seven All-Star selections.

As the face of the Golden State Warriors, Curry has redefined the game with his long-range shooting prowess en route to knocking down the most 3-pointers ever.

6. James Harden — $301,660,574

James Harden is One of the Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever

James Harden achieved immense success throughout his career on his way to becoming one of the highest-paid players in league history.

With total earnings of $301,660,574, Harden’s financial accomplishments are a testament to his unparalleled skill and impact on the court.

Alongside his staggering earnings, Harden boasts an impressive list of accolades, including an NBA MVP Award, three scoring titles, and multiple All-Star selections.

Recognized for his exceptional scoring ability and playmaking skills, Harden has consistently been among the league leaders in points and assists.

7. Kevin Love — $265,818,402

Kevin Love is One of the Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever

NBA Champion Kevin Love is also on the list of the highest-paid players ever with career earnings totaling $265,818,402. Known for his versatility and exceptional skills, Love has earned numerous accolades throughout his time in the league.

One of Love’s most notable achievements came in 2016 when he played a pivotal role in helping the Cleveland Cavaliers secure the NBA Championship. Known as a winner, Love also helped the Miami Heat reach the 2023 NBA Finals.

8. Al Horford — $265,636,768

Al Horford is One of the Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever

Surprisingly, Al Horford has quietly emerged as one of the highest-paid players in NBA history, raking in an astounding $265,636,768 throughout his career.

While he may not dominate headlines like some of his peers, Horford’s achievements are nothing short of impressive.

With five NBA All-Star selections under his belt, he has consistently showcased his talent and versatility on the court. Horford also holds the distinction of being the highest-paid Latin American basketball player ever, a testament to his impact and influence on and off the floor.

Despite flying somewhat under the radar, Horford has been effective on both ends of the floor throughout his NBA career, making him one of the most sought-after veteran free agents in the league.

9. Paul George — $259,692,078

Paul George is One of the Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever

Paul George is also among the highest-paid players in NBA history, amassing career earnings of $259,692,078.

George has consistently proven his worth as a top-tier player.

His ability to impact the game on both ends of the court, combining offensive prowess with tenacious defense, has earned him widespread recognition.

George has garnered a long list of accomplishments during his time in the league, including the 2013 Most Improved Player Award, eight NBA All-Star selections, and multiple All-NBA Team honors.

10. Blake Griffin — $258,670,680

Blake Griffin is One of the Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever

Known for his high-flying dunks, Blake Griffin rounds out the list 10th highest-paid NBA player ever.

Griffin has earned a whopping $258,670,680 during his NBA career.

With an impressive six NBA All-Star selections and five All-NBA team honors to his name, Griffin was once known as one of the league’s top players. His powerful dunks and ability to score from anywhere on the court have made him a force to be reckoned with.

Top-100 Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever

Rank Player NBA Seasons Career Earnings
1 LeBron James 20 $431,859,107
2 Chris Paul 18 $359,109,419
3 Kevin Durant 16 $350,297,591
4 Russell Westbrook 15 $336,430,062
5 Stephen Curry 14 $302,806,362
6 James Harden 14 $301,660,574
7 Kevin Love 15 $265,818,402
8 Al Horford 16 $265,636,768
9 Paul George 13 $259,692,078
10 Blake Griffin 14 $258,670,680
11 Mike Conley 16 $249,767,986
12 Kyle Lowry 17 $245,366,160
13 Gordon Hayward 13 $236,884,749
14 Damian Lillard 11 $233,708,358
15 Kyrie Irving 12 $233,046,637
16 Kawhi Leonard 12 $230,926,127
17 DeMar DeRozan 14 $229,009,827
18 Anthony Davis 11 $226,008,314
19 Klay Thompson 12 $222,944,784
20 Bradley Beal 11 $221,133,962
21 Jrue Holiday 14 $219,128,885
22 Jimmy Butler 12 $218,065,231
23 Tobias Harris 12 $209,233,355
24 Danilo Gallinari 15 $194,933,746
25 Khris Middleton 11 $194,368,452
26 Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 $188,837,362
27 Nicolas Batum 15 $187,412,357
28 Andre Iguodala 19 $185,219,886
29 C.J. McCollum 10 $179,591,129
30 Eric Gordon 15 $176,573,293
31 Rudy Gobert 10 $176,207,582
32 Rudy Gay 17 $174,781,320
33 Brook Lopez 15 $172,049,673
34 DeAndre Jordan 15 $171,090,136
35 Andrew Wiggins 9 $170,841,254
36 Joel Embiid 9 $166,822,037
37 Harrison Barnes 11 $166,158,501
38 Derrick Rose 15 $162,924,399
39 Draymond Green 11 $155,562,184
40 Goran Dragic 15 $154,378,483
41 Nikola Vucevic 12 $154,338,639
42 Nikola Jokic 8 $150,517,445
43 Karl-Anthony Towns 8 $146,251,523
44 Steven Adams 10 $145,144,832
45 Reggie Jackson 12 $144,275,194
46 Thaddeus Young 16 $143,403,318
47 Andre Drummond 11 $141,738,705
48 Kristaps Porzingis 8 $139,181,582
49 D’Angelo Russell 8 $138,638,166
50 Otto Porter Jr. 10 $132,516,877
51 Devin Booker 8 $130,516,653
52 Evan Fournier 11 $126,527,226
53 Ricky Rubio 12 $126,032,567
54 Ben Simmons 7 $125,125,137
55 Zach LaVine 9 $123,525,048
56 Tim Hardaway Jr. 10 $120,508,493
57 Jonas Valanciunas 11 $120,321,944
58 Tristan Thompson 12 $116,156,744
59 Victor Oladipo 10 $115,314,581
60 Wesley Matthews 14 $113,698,681
61 Aaron Gordon 9 $112,868,892
62 George Hill 15 $112,353,436
63 Brandon Ingram 7 $111,772,992
64 Julius Randle 9 $105,787,962
65 Pascal Siakam 7 $105,270,259
66 Bojan Bogdanovic 9 $103,629,296
67 Danny Green 14 $103,403,518
68 Jamal Murray 7 $102,636,309
69 Jaylen Brown 7 $100,969,056
70 Myles Turner 8 $99,246,304
71 Robin Lopez 15 $98,159,303
72 Gary Harris 9 $93,647,660
73 Terrence Ross 11 $91,808,587
74 Jeff Green 15 $90,534,789
75 Bismack Biyombo 12 $89,774,883
76 Marcus Morris Sr. 12 $89,249,640
77 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 10 $88,491,820
78 Jayson Tatum 6 $88,039,225
79 Clint Capela 9 $87,562,688
80 Malcolm Brogdon 7 $87,532,562
81 Jordan Clarkson 9 $86,932,707
82 Taj Gibson 14 $85,812,703
83 Terry Rozier 8 $85,712,605
84 Buddy Hield 7 $84,806,658
85 James Johnson 14 $83,221,719
86 Kelly Olynyk 10 $83,161,784
87 Marcus Smart 9 $82,753,710
88 De’Aaron Fox 6 $82,628,240
89 Domantas Sabonis 7 $82,373,326
90 Jerami Grant 9 $81,698,410
91 Will Barton 11 $81,070,635
92 Bogdan Bogdanovic 6 $80,466,913
93 Robert Covington 10 $78,834,472
94 Patrick Beverley 12 $78,831,398
95 Alec Burks 12 $78,697,372
96 Dennis Schröder 10 $77,573,794
97 JaVale McGee 15 $76,068,487
98 Cody Zeller 10 $75,639,182
99 Gorgui Dieng 10 $75,501,806
100 Jusuf Nurkic 9 $75,020,180

Gia Nguyen profile picture

Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.

