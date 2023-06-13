A few years ago, Jamal Murray was in one of the darkest times of his professional career. A brutal ACL injury kept him out for the entire 2021-22 season and many wondered if he’d ever be the same. The Nuggets stayed true to Murray and helped him battle back to be at the level he’s at today. He was Denver’s next-best player this postseason after Nikola Jokic. Murray was emotional last night after the game and described his journey back from his ACL injury to an NBA Champion.

At the end of the 2020-21 season, Murray suffered a devastating ACL injury. He missed that postseason and the entire next season as well. Murray had to watch his team get bounced in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. While his team had championship potential, they just couldn’t break through.

That was until they had a healthy Jamal Murray back on their roster for the postseason. Nikola Jokic and himself were a lethal one-two punch that the rest of the league had trouble stopping.

Shoutout to Jamal Murray 💪 pic.twitter.com/6CDZksDocg — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 13, 2023

Jamal Murray is now an NBA Champion with the Denver Nuggets

When speaking with ESPN’s Lisa Salters after their Finals win, Jamal Murray was visibly emotional. He was clearly soaking it all in and was overjoyed to be a Final champ. Murray said he learned a lot about himself in the time he missed due to the ACL injury.

He credited God, his family, and the Dever Nuggets for believing in him. There was a time when Murray thought the Nuggets might trade him after he suffered the injury. He had to have an emotional one-on-one conversation with head coach Michael Malone.

His coach explained to him that the organization would be with him every step of the way through recovery. That’s exactly what the Nuggets did. They stayed true to Murray and he did the same in return. In doing so, he helped the team win their first-ever NBA title in franchise history. A special moment for Jamal Murray and the rest of his Denver teammates.