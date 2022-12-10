James Harden is the fourth player in NBA history with 23K points, 6.5K assists

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden became the fourth player in NBA history in Friday night’s 133-122 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers to amass 23,000 points and 6,500 assists in his 14-year career.

The 10-time All-Star joined Oscar Robertson, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook. Harden reached this milestone against the Lakers after picking up his sixth assist in the game.

James Harden ended his performance with 28 points, four rebounds, 12 assists, two steals, and one block in 48 minutes of action. It was his sixth double-double of the season. Also, he finished 9-of-19 (47.4%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-8 (37.5%) beyond the arc.

According to the NBA all-time scoring list, Harden ranks 33rd overall with 23,724 points. He needs 34 points to pass Charles Barkley for 32nd. The only two active players the Sixers guard trails are Kevin Durant (26,336) and LeBron James (37,524).

Furthermore, Harden ranks 27th in career assists (6,506). He trails four active players: Kyle Lowry (6,620), Westbrook (8,791), James (10,160), and Chris Paul (11,082).

The 33-year-old will catch Lowry, and there’s a slim chance he’ll pass Westbrook at some point. However, James and Paul are safe for the foreseeable future as long as they keep playing.

In the Sixers’ overtime win over the Lakers, Joel Embiid scored 20 points in the first quarter alone. Of course, he added a 10th double-double to his season total. The Sixers center closed out his outing with 38 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 47 minutes played.

With less than three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the 76ers blew a nine-point lead. Late in the fourth quarter, Lakers players Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis were sent to the foul line.

Reaves made two of his three free throws at the end. And Davis made the game-tying free throw, but the Lakers star missed his second attempt, sending the game into overtime.

James Harden contributed nine points in overtime. Philadelphia went on to outscore Los Angeles 13-2 in regulation.

“We will take the win,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “Usually when you give up a lead like that, to gather yourself and play well in overtime is rare… I felt like a football coach when the guy has a field goal at the end.

“I hope he misses one of the field goals. He did. We got it to overtime, which is an amazing statement. Really. That should never happen.”

Through 11 starts this season, James Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 boards, 9.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 42% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range.

Another record was set in Philadelphia’s win by De’Anthony Melton. He became the first Sixer and second NBA player ever with 30 points, eight 3-pointers, and seven steals in a single game.

Melton scored a career-high 33 points off the bench.