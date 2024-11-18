James Harden passed Ray Allen and is now second all-time for made three-pointers in a career

On Sunday, the Clippers beat the Jazz 116-105 and are now 7-7. LA was coming off a three-game losing streak but got the win vs. Utah. Iviva Zubac led the Clippers with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Point guard James Harden had 11 assists in his historic night.

With a three-pointer in the first quarter, Harden passed Ray Allen for the second-most made threes all-time in league history. Only Golden State’s Stephen Curry is ahead of Harden. The beard now has 2,975 threes and is on his way to 3,000. He would join Curry as the only player in NBA history to have at least 3,000 three-pointers made in their career. Being second all-time for made three-pointers in NBA history is another piece James Harden can add to his Hall of Fame resume.

James Harden has the second-most made threes of any player in league history

JAMES HARDEN PASSES RAY ALLEN FOR 2ND ON THE ALL-TIME 3PM LIST 🤯🎯 2,974 AND COUNTING FOR THE BEARD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fV0w69V3ym — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2024



Thirty-five-year-old James Harden is in his 16th professional season and his second with the Clippers. To begin his career, Harden was the third-overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 draft. He played his first three seasons with OKC before the team traded him to the Rockets after failed contract negotiations. Harden played nine seasons in Houston and was an all-star every year he was with the Rockets. Additionally, Harden won league MVP with Houston in 2017-18.

During the 2020-21 season, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets where he played in just 80 games. In 2021-22, Harden demanded a trade from the Nets and was sent to the 76ers. He played in 79 games over two seasons for the Sixers before signing a contract with the Clippers. In 14 games for the Clippers in 2024-25, Harden is averaging (20.6) points, (7.9) rebounds, (8.5) assists, and (1.6) steals per game. On Sunday, Harden had two threes vs. the Jazz and passed Ray Allen to have the second-most made three-pointers all-time. Another historic moment in Harden’s career. LA is back in action on Monday at home to face Steph Curry and the Warriors.