James Harden takes blame after Clippers’ third-consecutive loss: ‘Tonight was on me’

The Clippers are struggling ever since newcomer James Harden landed in the squad’s starting lineup. The team might’ve had high hopes with the acquisition of the star guard, but are facing a reality check as they’ve just been delivered their third-straight loss on Thursday against the Nets.

The Beard, who is well known for his scoring and playmaking talents, only dropped 12 points and handed out 5 assists in their last match vs. Brooklyn. But his night to forget didn’t stop there, as he also grappled with turnovers that cost them the game.

“Tonight was on me as far as letting the ball get away. It’s really the fourth quarter… tonight, I turned the ball over, they get easy points,” the veteran player said after his squad lost 100 to 93.

As the Los Angeles franchise are still winless during the Harden era, the team is not panicking. His teammate Paul George reveals he’s not worrying too much, as he’s convinced the team will start getting things right as soon as they adapt to each other.

“I’m not worried about this. Of course we wanna win these games. These are games we feel we should win. But it’s early in the season… We got too much starpower here, we got too many great players here for it not to work, for us to not figure it out,” he shared.

After Wednesday’s loss to the New York Knicks, James also shared a similar sentiment as his teammate, telling the press that he just needs patience before they start winning.

“It’s okay. Two games. I’ll figure it out. I just want to win. It doesn’t matter about points or stats. I just want to win games,” the 10-time All-Star said. “As long as we can figure it out to where we’re all competing, playing at the highest level, and winning games, that’s all that matters.”

NBA experts explain why they believe that the Clippers won’t make it to this season’s playoffs if they continue down this track

Even though they possess one of the most star-stacked rosters in the NBA this campaign, the L.A. squad isn’t looking too good after their 3-4 start. It might be too early to draw any bold predictions, but it certainly seems as if the squad isn’t adapting to Harden’s arrival.

Former NBA point guard Austin Rivers doesn’t believe the Clippers are serious contenders in the Western Conference.

“When you look at [the Clippers] as a whole, it’s hard to see how they could be functional going forward especially deep into the playoffs,” he expressed. “They have 4 superstars and 4 guys who are used to being the man on their team. They’re gonna have to have guys step up and take a back seat.”

“I do not think the Clippers will be in the playoffs. They are not good. It doesn’t fit. The Nuggets, Warriors, Mavs, Suns, Thunder, T-Wolves are all definitely better than them. And then you have the Lakers, Kings & Pelicans,” Fox Sports’ Nick Wright also shared.