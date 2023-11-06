Jayson Tatum becomes youngest player to reach 10,000 career points in Boston

The Celtics are still unbeaten after five NBA matches this 2023/24 season after Saturday’s 124-114 win against the Nets. Jayson Tatum shined once again with 32 points and achieved Boston history when he reached 10,000 career points in the second quarter.

The 25-year-old became the youngest player to ever achieve this milestone in Massachusetts, as he surpassed the previous record holder Antoine Walker, who was 26 at the time.

“It’s kind of hard to process,” the forward shared. “In the moment, it’s a huge accomplishment. I’m extremely blessed to be part of such a great franchise. And I’ve just been fortunate to be on some really good teams; have some really, really good coaches and obviously have some great teammates that have helped contribute to 10,000 points along the way.”

With 5 minutes remaining in the first half, Jayson ran through his lane to convert a layup while drawing a foul on Brooklyn’s rising star Cam Thomas. He then proceeded to drop in his free throw and further Boston’s lead by four points.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2017 is averaging 29.8 per contest this campaign, and also added 11 rebounds to his impressive stat line this weekend. He was one of the five Celtics players to end the game scoring in double-figures.

“We have depth and we’re extremely talented from top-to-bottom,” Tatum said. “What’s special about this group is we’ve got some really good guys and we got some guys (who) really just compete. Guys (who) want to win.”

Tatum also became the 10th athlete in league history to reach this mark before turning 26-year of age, and joined an elite list which includes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Bob McAdoo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Tracy McGrady.

“He shows up to work every single day,” said his coach Joe Mazzulla. “He puts in the work and and he dedicates his life to it. He doesn’t miss days. He doesn’t miss practices, games. And just his open-mindedness and wanting to be coached and wanting to be held to a high standard. When you have guys like that — that you can coach — it also allows you to bring the best out of everybody else and so he’s one of the guys that sets the tone for us.”

The Celtics are the only team left unbeaten this NBA campaign, as they extended their streak to 5-0

After the reigning champions lost last week, the Boston franchise remain as the only club who hasn’t lost this season which started on October 24. Both players and coaching staff have credited this success to their versatile roster and competitive mindset.

“They present different challenges. They play fast, get up a lot of threes, so this was a good test for us on the road to figure it out. I like the way we closed out the game,” Tatum said. “That’s special. That’s cool,” Tatum said. “I’ve just been blessed to be at a great franchise… hopefully I’ve got a lot more to go and a lot more games to win.”

Head coach Mazzulla believes that his squad never ceases to compete, even when faced with adversity. “Credit to our guys for continuing to chip away, chip away,” the trainer expressed.

New Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis, admitted it wasn’t their best game, but still managed a victory. “We (have) to win these games,” the former Wizard said. ”We were not having our best nights and we did that.”