Jayson Tatum Reveals Changes He Made In Offseason To Improve His Play

The Boston Celtics are a league best 21-6 so far this season and have been the most dominant team by far. Boston leads the league with an average of 120.3 points per game. They are 8-2 in their last ten games, most recently losing to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum is having an MVP caliber season for the Celtics and he explained what he did in the offseason to help improve his play this year. It’s undoubtedly worked.

For the 2022-23 season so far, Tatum is averaging (30.0) points, (8.1) rebounds, (4.0) assists, (1.1) steals, and (1.0) block per game. His points per game are at a career-high right now and he’s been a driving force behind Boston’s success. Tatum explained that he did not have to take drastic measures on the court, but rather off the court.

Tatum explains his offseason changes he made to improve his play this year

In a recent interview with The Athletic, he explained how a healthier diet has factored into his improved play this season.

“I got a chef this summer. And I’m not vegan or anything. But I have a plan of what body weight I want to play at, the things that I’m eating, how many times a day I’m eating, a lot of the same things but it’s organic eggs, organic orange juice. Everything is just a lot healthier — cleaner decisions.” – Jayson Tatum

He also explained how a restful offseason also was a huge change he made compared to what he’d done in the past.

“I had fun this summer. I enjoyed myself. I took trips. But when I started back working out, I may have gone out once or twice in a seven-week span.” – Jayson Tatum

Tatum’s past three off-season’s before this had been pretty hectic. In 2019 he played in the FIBA Basketball World Cup for Team USA, was in the NBA bubble in 2020, and the season after that he played with Team USA and won a gold medal in the Olympics. The extra rest in his most previous offseason may have something to do with how well he’s been playing this year.