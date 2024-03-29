For the past couple of years, it has become a common scene in Boston’s TD Garden to witness Jayson Tatum‘s son Deuce running around the court. Well, the little one is now 6 years of age, and according to his dad, he’s determined to follow his footsteps in the basketball world.

His full name is Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., and he’s not the only one playing the game in his household. In a recent interview with the Celtics star, he revealed how his youngster is obsessed with the sport, also loves Spider-Man, and choses his own outfit for game days in Massachusetts.

“He just started playing basketball on the organized team,” Tatum shared with the press recently. “So he’s really starting to fall in love with the game. It’s exciting to see that.”

“His favorite thing is to look in the mirror and be like, ‘Daddy, look, I’m fresh-fresh,'” the superstar revealed. “He says that now that he’s gotten older. His personality is starting to grow. He’s taking more ownership in the things he wants to wear.”

The 26-year-old, who has been rocking it in the NBA since 2017, believes he can teach his son valuable lessons through the basketball game, besides discipline and passion. As Tatum recently was appointed an ambassador and coach, he became part of a campaign that shares the motto “Courage to Be Real,” to which he lives by in his everyday life.

“In this industry, there’s so many ways I guess you could be lost,” explained the Boston forward. “I think staying true to your roots and being organic and being yourself is so important.”

In other star’s eyes, Jayson is slowly becoming one of the best athletes to ever play the basketball game, as LeBron James recently shared why he believes the Celtics man is already an elite player. “That’s the ultimate compliment,” he replied to his praise. “That’s a guy that I’m very close with, and I’m thankful that I have a relationship with him. He’s been doing this for 21 years. Everybody in the league essentially has grown up watching LeBron.”

Tatum revealed he “would love the opportunity” of representing the United States in the upcoming Paris Olympics

Jayson already knows how it feels to conquer a gold medal for your country, as he contributed to the Team USA that reached first place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This is why he’s hoping to make his way back to the Men’s National squad when the Games return to Paris this upcoming summer.

“I would love the opportunity,” the Boston player said, especially as the U.S. came back without a medal from their FIBA World Cup run last year, and the nation wishes to clean up their reputation.

Most NBA experts believes he will earn a selection on the roster. “I played in Tokyo three years ago and won the gold medal, and that experience was different because it was still around COVID,” Tatum recalled and then noted that “there were no fans” at these events.

“And we couldn’t bring our families or go to any other events, so hopefully, this summer I’m fortunate enough to be on the team and get the full Olympic experience. I think that would be special,” Jayson concluded.