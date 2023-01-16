Jayson Tatum surpasses Larry Bird’s historic record for 50-point games

Jayson Tatum’s on fire! He did not only achieve his own career high 50 point game mark this Monday, but also surpassed Larry Bird’s historic Celtic record with 51 points total against the Charlotte Hornets.

It was the final minute of the match and the green foward must’ve known he has about to write a new piece of history for his club. From the wing, Tatum scored another three-pointer to become Boston’s first player to achieve his fifth 50-point game, after legend Bird reached the mark four times including a career-high 60 points in a 1985 victory against the Hawks.

58.3% of Jayson’s shots behind the three point line went in, scoring his seventh of the day, adding to his 51 point total. He also provided five assists and won nine rebounds against the Hornets, to become the Player of the Game. Boston won the game 130-118.

A superstar performance from JT makes him tonight's @Gatorade Player of the Game 🌟 Cast your All-Star ballots now: https://t.co/EdDw352OFk pic.twitter.com/bAxX4q8toN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2023

Tatum cannot be stopped as he is living the best performance’s of his career so far. Tatum overcame the 40-point mark with 3:59 to go and went on to add 11 more until the final buzzer. His 51 points are more than impressive especially because he only required 23 shot attempts to get to that mark, including eleven 2-pointers, 14 free throws and as we said before seven out of 12 three-pointers.

“Just how together we’re playing on both ends. We’re really getting almost any shot we want every time down the floor”, Tatum would go on to say after the game, which just goes to show how confident this Celtic squad is, following their seventh win in a row.

