The exhilarating whirlwind of March Madness is just hours away, and basketball fanatics are buzzing with anticipation as they complete their brackets. Jazz Sports takes the excitement to the next level, offering a staggering $1 million reward for the mastermind who can craft a perfect bracket in their March Madness Bracket Contest.

Navigating the tournament’s twists and turns is no easy feat. But with a plethora of other fantastic prizes to compete for if nobody hits the perfect bracket, college basketball fans and newbies alike, should enjoy this March Madness Bracket Contest.

Jazz Sports March Madness Bracket Contest With $1 Million Prize for a Perfect Bracket

📅 Start Date: March 16th, 2023, 12:30pm ET

💵 Entry Requirements: One free entry per account (one additional bracket for every $250 deposit, two if Bitcoin or crypto used to deposit)

🏀 Maximum Entries: Unlimited

🙌 Perfect Bracket Prize: $1 million

💰 First Place Prize: $2,500

Jazz Sports are offering a massive $1 million to anybody that can predict a perfect bracket in this year’s March Madness. However, even if you don’t quite manage the perfect bracket, there are still some big prizes up for grabs.

Jazz Sports March Madness Bracket Contest Prizes

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes for Jazz Sports’ March Madness Bracket Contest:

Perfect Bracket: $1 Million



No Perfect Bracket: 1st Place: $2,500 cash 2nd Place: $1,000 cash 3rd Place: $500 cash 4th-10th Place: $100 free play 11th-25th Place: $50 free play 26th-50th Place: $25 free play 51st-100th Place: $10 free play



With the top 100 brackets winning a prize, it doesn’t matter if you think your bracket is busted early. There is still a chance of winning something in this NCAA tournament Bracket Contest.

Jazz Sports March Madness Bracket Contest Entry Requirements

Existing customers with at least one deposit in the past will find a bracket credited to their account

in the past will find a bracket credited to their account New Jazz Sports customers can open an account and process their initial deposit to receive their bracket via an automated system the next morning

Additional brackets with every deposit of $250 or more

or more Depositing via Bitcoin or cryptocurrency will earn you two additional brackets for every $250 deposited

for every deposited Simply process your deposit and claim your brackets via phone, live chat, or email.

It’s important to note that only active players are eligible to receive cash prizes. An active player is defined as having at least $1000 worth of sports wagers during the March Madness Tournament and one deposit in the last 30 natural days from the start of the tournament.

Contestants who fail to meet this requirement will be awarded 50% of the prize as Free Play in their account with a 5x rollover requirement.

March Madness Bracket Stats

When filling out your bracket, it is easy to get overwhelmed with all the statistics and information available. However, even a college basketball novice has as good a chance of winning the prize as your seasoned pro. With that being said, here are a few of the key statistics to help with your bracket:

32 of the last 36 winners have been a 1, 2, or 3 seed

101 of 148 1-seeds have reached the Elite Eight

2-seeds reach the Sweet 16 63% of the time

3-seeds reach the Sweet 16 52% of the time

While it may be cool to pick some upsets early on, it usually the top seeds that advance deep into the tournament. However, here are some possible upsets to consider in the first round:

Regardless of the statistics, March Madness is an exciting time for basketball fans and bracket enthusiasts alike. The chance to win big prizes like the ones offered by Jazz Sports only adds to the excitement. So, fill out your bracket, cross your fingers, and enjoy the madness.

