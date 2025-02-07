Jimmy Butler’s smile is back, as he finally got what he wanted: leave Miami for a team that can compete for another championship. Even though Golden State isn’t going through a positive season, there is still hope for Stephen Curry and company to qualify for the playoffs and push for a title.

During the former Heat star’s introduction in San Francisco, the newcomer revealed he was thrilled to have a fresh start after his frustrating ending in South Beach, Florida. “All of that is behind me, moving forward,” Jimmy said about all the drama. “I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be wanted again.”

The 35-year-old believes his joy for the game was simply a matter of changing jerseys. The All-Star guard explained why he chose No. 10 with the Warriors, which is inspired after Brazilian soccer icon Neymar, who happens to be one of his closest friends.

"Pass the ball to Steph and get out the way" 😂 — Jimmy Butler on how he's going to fit into the Warriors' play style 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ed4dpMjX6f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 7, 2025

“I got a feeling I’m [going to] be back, in a big way, too,” Butler expressed. “So I’m smiling. I’ve been going at it, I’ve been training, I’ve been doing everything I’m supposed to be doing. I know that I have my joy back now. I’m in a different situation, different group of guys.”

Now that Miami is in the past, Jimmy hopes to make his debut with Golden State this Saturday evening against the Bulls in Chicago. When asked if he holds grudges against his former club, he simply said that he’s happy for the long-lasting relationships he cultivated after five years in Florida.

However, he did admit that his time with the Heat organization came to an end when his relationship with team president Pat Riley soured. “That’s a good question actually,” Butler opened up. “That is a good question. I don’t know. Maybe just a lot of talking back and forth. And sooner or later, talking’s got to stop.”

As for the Warriors, who have been desperately looking for some star power to pair up with Curry, now have the opportunity to improve their 25-26 record. “He is a big-time pressure player, postseason player. So that would fit well in our locker room.

“We’ve got other guys who have been through the battles, been through the war,” coach Steve Kerr said last night. “So I think when you put a group of guys like that together, there’s going to be a belief, there’s going to be a confidence that comes with that. And so I’m excited to see what that looks like.”