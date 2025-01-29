Early in the first quarter of the Lakers matchup against the Sixers on Tuesday evening, coach JJ Redick decided to play rookie Bronny James to build up his confidence again, but unfortunately it wasn’t going to be a good night for the young player. Postgame, the tactician second-guessed his decision.

In just 15 minutes of play, the 20-year-old went 0-for-5 with three turnovers. “Maybe put him in a tough spot,” Redick said. “Flying up yesterday, nationally televised game in Philly and all that stuff. He didn’t play well, but he’s been playing great in the stay-ready games, and he’s been playing great in the G [League].”

This past weekend, Bronny played with the South Bay Lakers, which is the Lakers’ affiliate squad, but called him over to join the NBA club in the middle of the five-match road trip. James Jr., recently reached his career-high points with the G League team.

Bronny James running the point 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nw8R5guZwC — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) January 29, 2025

Bronny, who is the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James, is yet to play meaningful minutes for Los Angeles, especially ever since this season’s opening night when he and his father became the first father-son duo to play together in league history.

As backup Gabe Vincent was out last night due to a left knee injury, JJ decided to give Bronny his shot as the team was up 17-9 at that moment. “Just felt like on a back-to-back, just him giving us energy, I think, was the goal,” Redick said. “I have confidence in him, but obviously didn’t provide that at a high level.”

However, rival Tyrese Maxey was on fire that night and dropped 43 points in total to lead Philaldelphia to a strong 118-104 win. James Jr. struggled immediately as he set foot on the floor, losing the ball in his first play, which led to a transition dunk for Guerschon Yabusele.

“He’s a fast guard,” Bronny said of Tyrese. “Amazing touch. Can shoot it. I was trying to stand my ground. Just trying to play as hard as I can and bring as much energy as I can. That’s all.”

Bronny James revealed that being called back to the Lakers squad caught him off guard, as he’s been concentrated on the G League squad

After his G League season-high 31 points a few days ago, the 20-year0old shared that being called back to the Lakers caught him off guard. “It just came out of nowhere, so I was always trying to stay ready to play and always keeping my mind right,” he said postgame.

Even though Bronny didn’t play at his best this Tuesday evening, the young star believes that he’s been improving a lot since this campaign’s opening night. This is why he believes that gaining trust in the G League has been the best strategy for him to find his best basketball.

“I feel like I’m a whole lot more prepared now,” James Jr. said. “Again, just coming out and staying ready after the G League stint and the season being down the road a little bit more, just staying ready. And coming in, playing smart.”