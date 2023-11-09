Joe Smith has finally approached the media to address his recent scandal which saw him publicly reacting to his wife Kisha Chavis sharing content on OnlyFans. The exchange went viral after she posted a video of the moment on social media, as the former NBA star said what she was doing was “f**ked up” and complained about the “disrespect.”

Chavis was then invited on TMZ and gave more details on their situation and the context behind it. She assured that the ex-Warriors player learned of her OnlyFans account through a woman he was allegedly “entertaining.”

“No, no. I hear a lot of things in these interviews,” Joe answered in a recent interview on VladTV. “What’s really upsetting me is how she tried to use certain things to try and justify her actions. That definitely didn’t happen. I caught her on it in the process of sending photos or whatever.”

The former athlete explained that Kisha was flicking through her photos on the application when he caught her. Believe it or not, during her interview on TMZ, she claimed that his husband might of known earlier if he had been paying more attention to her.

Chavis, who has been his partner for five years now, is a former adult actress. During the video she is heard remind him of who she really is, saying that he should know who he married.

“You knew who the f*** I was when you met me. I thought I would never have to go back to anything like this again. But, unfortunately, that’s not the case right now,” she said about her participation in the website.

Kisha then added that she doesn’t believe that her relationship will end up in a divorce because she is convinced that even though he’s not talking to her anymore, he will eventually forget about it.

Smith explained how he’s always been a private person, and can’t get over the fact that his wife shared the video of his reaction online

The ex-basketball star admitted he’s always felt more comfortable outside of the public eye. He then revealed on VladTV that he still can’t get over the fact that Chavis shared the video of his reaction online and created all this unnecessary drama.

“I’m a very private person, a private individual. I feel whatever issues we have going in our house, should stay in the house. … I don’t like my business out in the streets like that, especially something between myself and my wife,” Smith shared.

Joe Smith said he met Kisha Chavis at a BET after party, said he didn't know she was a adult star before she told him and he said he googled her and saw that she was an adult star listed as Yasmine Pendavis , he admits that he put them in a bad financial condition pic.twitter.com/gKCUZYQVcc — Black AF News (@blackafnews) November 9, 2023

Joe has been spending time with his family while he meditates on what he should do after the controversial video with his five-year partner.

“After the whole situation, I walked out of the conversation as you had seen in the video,” he explained. “After that, I went back home to spend some time with my family. That’s when I started getting hit, bombarded with messages and phone calls, direct messages and all types of stuff about what’s going on. It’s just been crazy.”