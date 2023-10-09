Joel Embiid commits to Team USA in 2024 Olympics over France and Cameroon

Joel Embiid has been at quite the crossroads this summer, having to choose between three countries to represent next year at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, it seems that the Sixers star finally committed to Team USA last week, and there is no turning back.

The reigning league MVP made the announcement through social media after communicating this to USA Basketball.

“I’m really proud and excited about this decision. It was not easy,” he admitted. “I am blessed to call Cameroon, France, and the USA home. After talking to my family, I knew it had to be Team USA. I want to play with my brothers in the league. I want to play for my fans because they’ve been incredible since the day I came here. But most of all, I want to honor my son who was born in the US. I want my boy to know I played my first Olympics for him.”

Joel Embiid has committed to play for Team USA in 2024 Olympics, per @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/J8eZxaXU0I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2023

Even though the men’s U.S. basketball administration is yet to chose their roster until the spring of 2024, it seems pretty obvious that they would select last season’s scoring champion. All we know for now is that the squad will be coached by Steve Kerr of Golden State, Tyronn Lue from LA, Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, and Mark Few of Gonzaga.

In their pursuit of a fifth gold medal, many players have showed their commitment to this roster after Team USA failed to bring back a medal from last month’s FIBA World Cup held in Asia. Some of the biggest names to announce their interest are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo and many more.

Even though 76ers big man could’ve played for France or even Cameroon, his homeland, he just became a U.S. citizen last year and thought committing to Team USA was the best decision for his family.

Embiid has spent his entire professional basketball career in Philadelphia, after going to high school in Florida and playing in Kansas during his college years.

France coach Vincent Collet had said last year that he was expecting Joel to play for them. “I know he met some of our players to discuss,” said the French trainer. “I think he should play with us. But we will see. We will respect his decision whatever it is.”

Embiid admitted that he’s happy to have James Harden back with the squad and doesn’t believe his situation was a distraction

After Philly’s first week of training camp and preseason opener this weekend, Joel is happy to see James Harden committed to the club. Even though his situation was all over the media this summer, the big man doesn’t believe it served as a distraction.

“I don’t think anybody has been distracted about what has been going on,” Embiid maintained. “I think he’s great for us. Coming in and not being a distraction — not that it was going to be a distraction to us anyway, because we’ve been so focused.”

During training, Embiid has shown a lot of appreciation for the team’s new wide-open offensive nature which is not centered only on him or Harden.

“I think this is the best way to win,” the center expressed. “I want to be a playmaker. I want to score. I want to get my guys involved. I want to get them open. It’s fun playing with the ball moving side-to-side, everybody touching it. That means everybody’s happy.”