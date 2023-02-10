Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, and Lauri Markkanen named All-Star starters after latest injury report

After it was reported yesterday that Pelicans Zion Williamson suffered a hamstring strain and will be out until after the All-Star break, he joined Stephen Curry and Phoenix’s new star Kevin Durant as the three players who won’t be able to participate in this month’s 72nd Annual NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City.

NBA Comissioner Adam Silver just announced Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Ja Morant from Memphis, and the host city’s star Lauri Markkanen as their replacements in the starting lineups, as they were all reserves before.

Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen and Ja Morant have been named starter replacements in the All Star Game pic.twitter.com/6CjNgE3XYA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2023

Probably the most heart-warming story is Markkanen’s, as nobody would of ever thought he could become an All-Star starter at the beginning of the campaign. It’s been a rollercoaster on emotions for the Finnish player, as just a week ago he was announced for the first time as a Western Conference reserve, and now he’s starting next to LeBron James in the West’s squad.

The 25-year-old got a little emotional when he was asked about his feelings at the time they announced him as a starter. “You remember everything you’ve gone through in your journey, and everything happens for a reason,” he said. “I was so happy when it happened, but then slowly started thinking of the stuff I had to go through to get here.”