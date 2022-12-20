Home » news » Jonas Valanciunas First Player In Nba History To Accomplish This Feat

Jonas Valanciunas first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat

Pelicans Jonas Valanciunas first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat
On Monday, New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas became the first player in NBA history to record 37 points, 18 rebounds, and seven 3-pointers in the same game.

The 11-year veteran accomplished this feat in New Orleans’ 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Of course, Valanciunas’ 37-point performance was his season high. Also, it was his 12th double-double of the season.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Pelicans with Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas have the ninth-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks show better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.

Through 30 starts this season, Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 13.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting 53.2% from the floor and 40.7% outside the arc.

Valanciunas’ outing was almost his best offensively. On November 29, 2021, in the Pelicans’ 123-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the center scored a career-high 39 points in 33 minutes played.

Along with grabbing 15 rebounds, he finished 15-of-24 (62.5%) shooting from the floor and a phenomenal 7-of-8 (87.5%) from downtown. In Monday night’s loss to Milwaukee, the center shot 7-of-10 (70%) beyond the arc.

Jonas Valanciunas becomes first player in NBA history to record 37 points, 18 rebounds, and seven 3-pointers in single game

However, the Pelicans still lost the game. It was only their fourth loss at home this season. Now, the team is 18-12 and ranks fourth overall in the Western Conference standings.

“The moment we decided to pick it up the fourth quarter, we’re right back in the game,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “I didn’t think we sustained it for 48 minutes.”

New Orleans’ stats reflect Green’s assessment. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks outscored them 54-42 in the paint. Milwaukee shot an impressive 45-of-81 (55.6%) from the field as well.

While Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans in scoring, it was not enough to keep up with Antetokounmpo’s 42 points. CJ McCollum ended his outing with 31 points, eight boards, and nine assists in 41 minutes of action. More importantly, New Orleans’ second unit struggled. Only 11 points were scored off the bench.

