In his third official match of this 2024-25 campaign, Jordi Fernandez finally earned his first victory as an NBA head coach, in last night’s clash against Milwaukee. The Brooklyn tactician decided to keep the ball after the game, as he told the press that it will serve as a reminder of where his journey started and where he hopes to end it.

“I’m going to put it in my office,” the Spaniard said after the match which ended 115-102 in favour of the Nets, despite an impressive performance from rival Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Because my wife does a great job decorating the house and she doesn’t want my basketball stuff there.”

The native of Badalona felt especially proud that night because not only his wife and children were present at the arena, but also his parents, friends and more extended family. In a way, this was the culmination of his 15-year adventure since he decided to leave Spain to chase his basketball dreams.

Only Jordi knows how ling it has taken since he started coaching the Canton Charge in the G League, all the way to become an assistant trainer with NBA teams that reached the playoffs like the Nuggets and Kings. “So it’s very special to come all the way from starting from the bottom in the NBA.

“Working really hard and move up, and move up, and some good moments, some tough moments, different teams, friends, memories,” he described his own journey. “And it’s really cool now you look and you have to enjoy this moment because there’s only one time that you’re a head coach and win a (first) game.”

Now that he knows how to win in the league, he admitted that he wants to take Brooklyn back to the top. “On the other end, I also feel like, what’s the next step? And we’ve got to move on to the next thing and I want to be in this league, I want to be with this club for a long time,” Fernandez assured.

Jordi is coming from coaching the Canadian Olympic team this summer after having led them to a bronze medal the last year’s FIBA World Cup. Now that he’s set in New York, he’s recognized this big step. “It represents a moment in my life,” he said, “and you look at it and it’s the beginning of something special.”

The Nets coach delivered praise for Dennis Schroder who erupted this Sunday with a 29-point performance vs. the Bucks

When asking his players about the team’s performance, one of them praised the fact that Jordi has come a long way and deserves this recognition. “I mean, a guy from Europe, from Spain, being a head coach in the NBA, that’s big time,” said guard Dennis Schroder about his trainer’s milestone.

However, Fernandez deflected the attention and placed the spotlight over the German guard, who pushed his team with a 29-point display. “It’s important because when we go back to: Who do we want to be and how do we want to do it? How do we represent the Brooklyn grit and The Brooklyn Way?” the coach shared postgame.

“Dennis can definitely help us with that part with his toughness, with the way he competes… All his teammates see it, so that’s part of leadership. Walking the walk instead of talking the talk”, Jordi insisted while attending the press after their historic victory.

Schroder, on the other hand, would like to play for the Nets longterm. “At the end of the day, I know how this business works. So, at the end of the day, to be able to be in the best league in the world is a blessing and I’m always grateful for it,” he said about the possibility of remaining a part of this team.