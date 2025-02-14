NBA Headlines

Jusuf Nurkic believes the Magic are ‘missing’ one key player to improve their lineup

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

February 14, 2025

To begin the 2024-25 season, Jusuf Nurkic was on the Suns. At the trade deadline, the team moved him to the Charlotte Hornets. On Wednesday night, the Hornets lost 102-86 to the Magic. 

After the game, Nurkic spoke to reporters. He told them he likes how the Magic are headed as a franchise. However, he said that the team is “missing” one key piece. Nurkic mentioned “my little fella from Portland.” Referring to Anfernee Simons.

How could Afernee Simons help the Magic?


With a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Trail Blazers selected Anfernee Simons. He did not attend his freshman year of college and instead declared for the draft. Simons was supposed to attend Louisville but decommitted due to an ongoing scandal at the university. The 25-year-old has spent all seven of his professional seasons with Portland.

Simons has played in 370 games for the Trail Blazers and has 194 starts. He’s started every game since the beginning of the 2022-23 season. Over his last four seasons, Simons is averaging (19.9) points per game. Simons shoots (.384) percent from beyond the arc for his career. Additionally, Simons is an explosive player and is known for his high-flying dunks. He won the Slam Dunk contest in 2021.

Jusuf Nurkic believes that Anfrenee Simons is the “missing” piece for the Magic. His (18.6) points per game in 2024-25 would be the third-highest on the team. Simons’ (5.0) assists per game would be tied for the most on the roster. Kentavoius Caldwell-Pope starts at SG for the Magic he still has two years left on his contract. Anfernee Simons would be a nice addition for Orlando but it might not be a logical move for their team.