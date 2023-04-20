The Kansas Jayhawks may be on the verge of a significant addition to their roster as they court Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson. The 7-foot-1 center has garnered substantial attention from multiple elite basketball programs, and with good reason. Dickinson, a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, has proven his worth on the court with impressive stats and a formidable presence. As the Jayhawks eye potential transfers, the question remains: Can Bill Self lure Hunter Dickinson to Kansas via the transfer portal?

Bill Self Hoping Kansas Visit Can Swing Michigan Transfer Hunter Dickinson

Dickinson entered the transfer portal last month, and while there were rumors of him potentially staying in Ann Arbor, it’s evident that he is still exploring other options. The center is scheduled to visit several college basketball schools, including Kansas and Kentucky in the coming days. Dickinson has also recently visited Georgetown and Maryland this week.

With both Georgetown and Maryland being closer to his hometown of Hyattsville, MD, it’s clear that proximity to home might play a role in his decision. However, Kansas offers a unique opportunity for the talented player.

Kansas recently wrapped up a 28-8 season, but they are perennial NCAA tournament contenders, something that will likely appeal to Dickinson. The team’s roster, although talented, has been missing a prototypical center to anchor their offense. Dickinson could fill that void, providing head coach Bill Self with a powerful weapon in the paint.

Hutchinson One of Self’s Main Targets

Kansas has been actively pursuing transfers to strengthen their lineup for the upcoming season. Head coach Bill Self has identified three primary targets, one of which is Hunter Dickinson. Other prospects include Nicolas Timberlake (Towson), who signed this week, and Harrison Ingram (Stanford).

The commitment of Nick Timberlake is also big in lieu of Hunter Dickinson's visit to Kansas, which is set to begin tomorrow. #KUbball — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) April 19, 2023

With talented Towson transfer Timberlake also on the way to Lawrence, it could help swing Dickinson towards the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks’ interest in Dickinson isn’t one-sided. The center is set to visit Kansas this week, signaling that he sees potential in joining the storied program. Kansas could provide Dickinson with an opportunity to chase a national title and be the focal point of a formidable offense.

The coach’s post-pin offense could showcase Dickinson’s talents and make him an even more dominant force on the court.

If Dickinson is Looking to Win, Jayhawks Could be for Him

While Hunter Dickinson has undeniably enjoyed his time at Michigan, it’s evident that the allure of playing for a championship-contending team is strong. Coach Juwan Howard has done an excellent job of building the offense around Dickinson, but the Wolverines’ lack of success in recent seasons may be pushing the center to seek greener pastures.

Kansas basketball fans are undoubtedly keeping a close eye on Dickinson’s visits and the outcome of his decision. If the Jayhawks can secure the Michigan transfer, their prospects for the upcoming season will be significantly enhanced.

As the competition heats up and other elite programs vie for Dickinson’s commitment, Kansas fans wait with bated breath to see if Bill Self can work his magic and bring the talented center to Lawrence.

