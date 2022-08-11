Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods shopped for jewelry in Italy

On Wednesday, Karl-Anthony Towns and girlfriend Jordyn Woods were spotted shopping for jewelry in Italy. Minnesota Timberwolves fans are now wondering if the couple were shopping for engagement rings. It’s a possibility.

While vacationing in Bellagio, Italy, the couple spent time watching movies, traveling to restaurants and shopping for bling. It is unknown if Towns and Woods are now engaged. If they are, the couple has not yet announced it publicly.

Some Timberwolves fans are speculating on social media that KAT proposed to her in Italy. The rumor holds weight. Of course, Italy is one of the most romantic countries in the world.

In July, the couple attended Paul George’s wedding ceremony in Italy. Watch the short video clip below.

For one other point to consider, Towns turns 27 this November. He probably wants to marry the love of his life sooner rather than later. Not to mention, the center is entering his eighth NBA season in the coming months.

Quite a few NBA players have proposed to their girlfriends around this time of year. In 2021, New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose proposed to Alaina Anderson at Madison Square Garden.

Karl-Anthony Towns first started dating Jordyn Woods in 2020

In July 2020, Towns first started dating Woods. Three months prior, Towns’ mother and six other family members died from complications of COVID-19. Fortunately, the three-time All-Star had Woods there to help comfort him during one of the darkest stages of his life.

Three weeks ago on Instagram, Towns posted a young photo of himself with his mother. He added the caption: “HBD Momma ❤️ Love, Anthony.”

On Woods’ Instagram, she posted a photo of herself standing outside a building in Bellagio. She also posted this caption: “walking around Bellagio 💛.”

In another Instagram post, while on vacation in Italy, Woods uploaded a photo of her chilling at a bar. As a caption, she said: “Once you start learning the L becomes silent 🤍.”

