The NBA Summer League is a time for players to get some experience under their belt. It’s a time when you can make a name for yourself and earn a chance to be on an NBA roster. Last night, Sacramento had second-year pro, Keegan Murray on the court. He outclassed the competition and is continuing to grow his game. After scoring 41 points, his coaches decided that he will not be playing in Summer League. They want him 100 percent healthy for the 2023-24 season.

As the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray was not expected to be participating in Summer League. He played a large role for the Kings last year and had gotten plenty of playing experience. Over two Summer League contests, Murray combined to score 70 points.

Head coach of the Summer League squad Luke Loucks told the media that Murray will not play the rest of the summer. They know they have a young star in Murray and want him to be the best version of himself possible. Sacramento saw that in his elite Summer League play.

Keegan Murray tonight: 41 points

5 rebounds

3 blocks

11/20 FG

6/11 3PT

13/15 FT pic.twitter.com/6tQkvtgjET — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 6, 2023

Keegan Murray continues to prove why he was a Top 5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

During minicamp and Summer League, the Kings expanded Murray’s role. He continued to evolve as a player and his leadership skills grew. During two California Summer Classic games, he averaged 51 percent from the field and 45 percent from beyond the arc.

As one of the more experienced players during their Summer League games so far, Murray was controlling the pace of the offense. He played in 80 games for the Kings last season and knows the system they want to run. Murray was able to see the game at a different level compared to certain players who don’t have much NBA experience.

Head coach Luke Loucks challenged Murray in front of the whole team before last night’s game. He asked the 22-year-old to “bring it” in his last Summer League game. Murray did that and then some. The 4th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft finished with 41 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks. He has an extremely bright future with the Sacramento Kings.