Kelly Oubre Jr. mocks press for questioning legitimacy of his injury and hit-and-run incident

It’s been a while now since we’ve seen Kelly Oubre Jr. play for the Sixers, as he’s been recovering from an injury caused by a car that struck him almost a month ago, while he was riding his bicycle in Philadelphia. As the press have continually doubted the legitimacy of his incident, he decided to set the record straight this Monday.

Not only did he guarantee that he suffered from a hit-and-run situation, he also doesn’t care too much for all the people who’ve been questioning his account about what really happened.

“This was and is a very traumatic situation for me and my family,” the player told the media at the team’s complex in New Jersey. “So, I just wish that my life wasn’t like ‘The Truman Show’ where everybody kind of watched it and have their own opinion about my life.”

The 27-year-old started off the season on the right foot, averaging 16.8 points over his first eight contests, right before he was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle near his home on November 11. He returned to his house with a broken rib and injuries to his hip and right leg, as the police investigated.

Two weeks passed and the Philadelphia officials admitted hey had yet to find video evidence of a hit-and-run, while Oubre Jr. simply told them it had been a silver-colored car. “This is very hard for us to have to deal with and for me to miss being on the court which keeps me sane, and a lot of people were very inconsiderate and insensitive to try to worry about video cameras,” the shooting guard explained.

“So yeah, I mean, I’m just really blessed that it wasn’t worse than what it is and I’m able to come back to work and smile and walk and talk and breathe. So yeah, that’s just what I have to say about the conspiracy theorists. I love them, too. I sit there on my downtime and look at them, but not with my life. This (expletive) serious,” he added.

The Sixers guard is expected to return to the team’s lineup this Wednesday in Washington

The Philadelphia player finally has a date for his highly-awaited return to the NBA courts, as he’s expected to step onto the court on Wednesday when his team faces the Wizards in Washington.

His coach Nick Nurse said he would “probably fire him right back in there” this December 6, while the 27-year-old admitted he was “ready to hoop” and rejoin the Sixers as they hope to climb higher in the East with their current 12-7 mark.

The 76ers and police have constantly remained in touch regarding the status of their investigation. Kelly signed with the Philadelphia franchise on September 26 and recently had moved into the neighborhood around the time the incident happened.

“I’ve spoken to the police about this situation and they have an ongoing investigation,” Oubre Jr. said. “I’ve spoken to who I need to speak to about it and people with the way that it is, and I won’t be speaking on any details about that because they’re looking into it.”