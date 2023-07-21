Kemba Walker, renowned four-time NBA All-Star, is embarking on a fresh journey. The distinguished point guard has inked a one-year contract with AS Monaco, a prominent French basketball team. This marks his initial foray into the European basketball circuit after an illustrious 12-year career in the NBA.

Kemba Signs One-Year Deal with AS Monaco

Over the course of his NBA tenure, Walker boasted an average of 19.3 points and 5.3 assists across 750 career games. The 33-year-old made his mark during his time with both the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics, earning himself four consecutive All-Star appearances from 2017 to 2020. Walker’s NBA journey wasn’t without hiccups, however. Knee issues, that began after he signed a maximum contract with the Celtics in 2019, led to his subsequent bouncing between teams.

ᴋᴇᴍʙᴀ ᴡᴀʟᴋᴇʀ ᴇsᴛ ᴍᴏɴéɢᴀsǫᴜᴇ 🔴⚪️ ✍️ L’AS Monaco est heureuse d’annoncer la signature pour la saison à venir du meneur américain 🇺🇸 4️⃣ fois All-Star 🌟 le meilleur marqueur de l’histoire des Charlotte Hornets (12 009 points) a disputé 750 matchs en NBA 🔛 🚀… pic.twitter.com/FYFX1ionHh — AS Monaco Basket 🇲🇨 (@ASMonaco_Basket) July 21, 2023

His last NBA stint was with the Dallas Mavericks, where Walker appeared in nine games before being waived in January. Despite his career interruptions, Walker’s professional performance has remained praiseworthy. His 2018-19 season with the Charlotte Hornets remains his most productive to date, recording a career-high of 25.6 points and 5.9 assists per game.

Now, Walker is set to contribute to AS Monaco’s growing legacy in European basketball. Last season, the team clinched its first-ever French pro league title, outperforming Metropolitans 92 in the finals. Additionally, AS Monaco secured a noteworthy third-place finish in the EuroLeague, establishing itself as one of the superior teams in the competition.

Walker Set for French Bliss?

Walker’s switch to AS Monaco marks a new era in his career and offers the team a player with proven scoring and leadership abilities. This new chapter not only provides Walker an opportunity to influence European basketball but also allows AS Monaco to tap into his experience and expertise for upcoming tournaments.

Transitioning from the NBA to the European circuit is no small feat. Yet, with his stellar track record and sheer determination, Walker is more than equipped to embrace this new challenge. The team’s success last season, combined with Walker’s undeniable talent on the court, bodes well for AS Monaco’s performance in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

As Walker embarks on this new journey, both AS Monaco and their supporters anticipate his contributions will lead to continued success in the European basketball arena. His arrival is expected to provide a significant boost to the team as they strive to build on their recent successes and chase new titles.

Signing Walker, a player of such caliber and experience, showcases AS Monaco’s commitment to strengthening their roster and maintaining their competitive edge. While we await the upcoming season’s debut, there’s no denying that the addition of Kemba Walker adds a compelling new dynamic to AS Monaco’s game. This novel partnership signals a promising future for both the team and Walker as they set their sights on the forthcoming European basketball season.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like