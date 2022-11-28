Mavericks to sign former Knicks guard Kemba Walker

The Dallas Mavericks are working out a contract with free agent guard Kemba Walker, according to sources. This deal is for the veteran minimum. Pending physical examinations, the 11-year veteran could be signed by the Mavericks as early as this week.

In October, Walker was waived by the Detroit Pistons. During the offseason, Walker addressed his contract buyout concerns, considering he was unsure whether or not another NBA team was interested in signing him.

The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2022

Of course, he last played with the New York Knicks in the 2021-22 season. Before the 2022 NBA Draft, the Knicks traded Walker and Jalen Duren to the Pistons for a 2025 first-round draft pick.

At the end of June, the four-time All-Star finalized a contract buyout with New York. After jumping from team to team, this could be the last one for him. On Monday, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban explained his decision to sign Walker.

“We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense,” said Cuban. “Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the three, but we have struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give J-Kidd [Jason Kidd] more offensive flexibility.”

Last season, in 37 starts with the Knicks, the guard averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Plus, he shot 40.3% from the field and 36.7% from downtown.

In addition to signing Walker, the Mavericks will waive Facundo Campazzo. The third-year Argentinean guard has appeared in only eight games off the bench this season.

Campazzo played alongside Dallas star Luka Doncic with Real Madrid in Spain. The Mavericks signed Campazzo to a non-guaranteed contract in mid-October.

Moreover, the biggest problem with Walker throughout his NBA playing career has been injuries. Out of 11 seasons played since the Charlotte Bobcats (Hornets) selected him ninth overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, the guard has made at least 80 appearances in just four seasons.

Walker will get the veteran minimum because, well, that’s all the Mavs are able to offer, being over the salary cap. https://t.co/1xFToA01ai — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) November 28, 2022

Due to a lingering knee injury, Walker missed nine games in January and was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season in late February.

On Christmas Day last year, in the Knicks’ 101-87 win over the Atlanta Hawks, the guard recorded a triple-double, becoming only the seventh player in NBA history to finish with a triple-double on Christmas.

In 41 minutes of action, the guard amassed 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. When healthy, Kemba Walker could help fill the old role of Jalen Brunson, who signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks during the offseason.

The Doncic-Walker duo could be successful. As a starter, the former Knicks guard can still play at a high level down the stretch. Then again, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd might decide to bring Walker off the bench. That’s another suitable option.