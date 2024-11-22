Kendrick Perkins is certainly no stranger to ruffling feathers, but his latest comments listing his top five most dominant NBA players is sure to divide opinion.

Kendrick Perkins Puts Michael Jordan Fourth on His Most Dominant NBA List

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins was asked to select who he thinks are the top five most dominant players in NBA history.

All-time three-point leader Stephen Curry made it in at number five, controversially followed by who many believe to be the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan.

Above Jordan at three Perkins named another potential ‘GOAT’ in the shape of all-time points scorer LeBron James, while Bucks all-rounder Giannis Antetokounmpo just misses out on top spot.

See who he named as his most dominant player below:

1. Shaquille O’Neal

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

3. LeBron James

4. Michael Jordan

5. Stephen Curry

🚨 BIG PERK’S BIG LIST 🚨 @KendrickPerkins selects the five most DOMINANT players in NBA history 👀 pic.twitter.com/XbkeD2x9Yn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 21, 2024



There is no doubting each of the players on Kendrick Perkins’ list has a genuine case to be there, but the placement of certain names is up for debate.

There is also a clear recency bias on Perkins’ picks, ignoring the domineering feats of old-school players such as Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

It is also interesting to note Shaquille O’Neal named as the most dominant, particularly after his recent comments over his dissatisfaction at not being involved in the ‘greatest of all time’ debate.

“You know what eats me? Not having five, not having six, not being in the conversation for the greatest of all time,” Shaq said.

“Yeah, you’re the most dominant big man but when they talk about the greatest of all time you’re not even mentioned. That sh*t eats me alive.”

Elsewhere it is interesting Perkins has decided to place Giannis at number two, above arguably the two leading players in the debate over the greatest in NBA history; Jordan and LeBron.

There is no doubting he dominates in every aspect, and is the only player in NBA history to finish a regular season in the top 20 for all five major statistics.

However, he is yet to reach the level of accolades and acclaim that others on this list and beyond have reached, although that kind of legacy is well within reach.