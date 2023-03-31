The college basketball transfer portal has ramped up this week as the nation’s top prospects are looking for new homes. One of the biggest prospects who will be available next season is Olivier Nkamhoua as he’s leaving the University of Tennessee after four seasons. His dominance on the national stage during March Madness has drawn his interest from other top programs. Including a familiar SEC rival in Kentucky.

Nkamhoua spent the last four seasons with the Volunteers where he played in 112 career games. He has one final season of eligibility left and has decided to enter the transfer portal. The six-foot-nine forward Finland native is the first Tennessee player to enter the transfer portal since their loss in the Sweet 16 to Florida Atlantic.

Kentucky is one of the nation’s top basketball programs and head coach John Calipari would love to add an experienced player like Nkamhoua for his final season as a grad transfer.

Olivier Nkamhoua has entered the transfer portal and could be headed to an SEC rival

In his final season with the Volunteers, Nkamhoua averaged (10.8) points, (5.0) rebounds, and (2.0) assists per game. His (5.0) rebounds per game led the team and his (10.8) points per game were the second-highest this season. Nkamhoua has been a streaky three-point shooter throughout his career, but he was hot in the NCAA tournament.

His biggest game came in the round of 32 vs Duke where he scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half and carried the team to the Sweet 16 with his dominance. He went 10-13 from the field in that game and collected five rebounds in 22 minutes played.

Nkamhoua has been linked to Kentucky since entering the transfer portal and he may stay in familiar territory, the SEC. He is one of six players in Tennessee’s program history to average (10.0) points, (5.0) rebounds, and (2.0) assists in a season. The grad transfer will have some time to decide where he wants to play in his final year of eligibility.