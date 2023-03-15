Kevin Connors of ESPN has released his March Madness bracket, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The studio host and proprietor of KC’s Mid-Major Top 10 has No. 5 Duke facing off against No. 2 UCLA in the National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. That matchup would shock college basketball fans. BetOnline odds and picks are featured below.

Kevin Connors March Madness 2023 Bracket

Per Connors’ March Madness bracket, the college basketball analyst thinks No. 2 UCLA will beat No. 5 Duke in the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship. For this to happen, the ESPN host has the Bruins defeating No. 15 UNC Asheville in the First Round, followed by No. 10 Boise State in the Second Round. In the Sweet 16, UCLA will beat No. 6 TCU.

Of course, the Bruins will then eliminate No. 4 UConn in the Elite Eight. Following a close win against the Huskies, UCLA will upset No. 1 Houston in the Final Four. If you’ve been studying dozens of brackets over the last couple of days, you’d see that Kevin Connors is making quite a few bold predictions here. This is a breath of fresh air.

Kevin Connors March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

For March Madness, the college basketball analyst is anticipating these three outcomes: No. 3 Baylor upsetting No. 1 Alabama in the Elite Eight, No. 2 UCLA to beat No. 1 Houston in the Final Four, and No. 2 UCLA to win over No. 5 Duke in the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship. Unlike other NCAA analysts, Kevin Connors isn’t counting on Alabama or Houston to make it to the title game. Explanations for the predictions are posted below.

No. 3 Baylor to defeat No. 1 Alabama (+1500) | Free Predictions

Leading into this year’s March Madness, the ESPN host has No. 3 Baylor upsetting No. 1 Alabama in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four. “Baylor’s guard play is a differentiating factor here,” explains Kevin Connors. “Alabama has been playing with fire for a long time here. I think Scott Drew finds a way to stop Alabama and beats them.”

Nonetheless, after defeating the Crimson Tide, the analyst has Baylor losing to No. 5 Duke in the Final Four. So, Connors isn’t sold on Alabama or Baylor as being the best college basketball teams. He was also on the fence on deciding how far No. 1 Houston would advance during this year’s NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 UCLA to upset No. 1 Houston (+550) | Free March Madness Picks

Next, Kevin Connors believes No. 2 UCLA will upset No. 1 Houston in the Final Four. “Houston-UCLA, the biggest game in college basketball. It becomes that again. Houston’s been great all year, but I just wonder if they can score enough against a really, really tough UCLA team. No Jaylen Clark, I understand. But I absolutely love the rest of this team: Jaime Jaquez, and what he gives them.”

No. 2 UCLA over No. 5 Duke to win National Championship (+1200) | Kevin Connors Picks

Finally, Kevin Connors is riding with No. 2 UCLA to beat No. 5 Duke in the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship. The ESPN analyst has the Blue Devils defeating No. 3 Baylor to advance to the championship game. “Duke and Baylor on one side,” said Connors.

“Scott Drew’s team has a ton of magic. Keyonte George is gonna be a lottery pick, but I just think Duke continues to find a way to make it to the championship game… UCLA finds a way to cut down the nets. The Bruins are your national champions.” More March Madness brackets, predictions, and picks are on the main page.

