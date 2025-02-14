Before the trade deadline, rumors were swirling the Phoenix camp suggesting that Kevin Durant was been lured to return to play for Golden State. However, reports then surfaced assuring that the veteran forward didn’t want to play again for the Warriors, at least not at this point in his career.

Even so, the 36-year-old is more than happy to return to San Francisco this weekend, but only because it will be to compete in the All-Star Game. According to the superstar, KD always cherishes a return to Chase Center, mostly because of all the friends, fans and family he encounters during his visit.

“For sure, this is my home, I got murals up in the concourse, whatcha mean?” the veteran said with a smile. “I’ve been saying this since I left here, this is always going to be a part of my DNA, this is in my blood. Finally somebody’s listening to me but it always felt like home. Since I left here it’s always been that.”

NBA All Star Weekend will take place at the Chase Center in California. Suns forward Kevin Durant wants people to enjoy the moment and not his time with Golden State. “Hopefully people can look at the big picture and see that I have a couple of murals in that arena.” #Sarge pic.twitter.com/drzu53kEF6 — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) February 13, 2025

Even though the future Hall of Famer is happy to be selected for his 15th All-Star career selection, he wishes that his teammate Devin Booker would join him in California this weekend. But now that Durant has reached 30,000 points in the NBA, he knows he’s got plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The Suns forward recently became the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000, joining scoring leader LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain.

“He’s probably the most incredible shot maker I’ve ever been around,” his coach Mike Budenholzer shared about his milestone. “Gone against him a lot of nights, too, so it’s nice to be on his side. The way he can rise up and shoot over people, his height, his ballhandling, he’s just, if not the most incredible shot maker, I’m not sure who is. It’s just great to be around him every day.”

As a rival at Chase Center, KD owns a 3-2 record at this arena, a place where he spent some of the best years of his career, which includes earning a championship title. His scoring high against the Warriors in San Francisco was a 31 points in a 109-105 loss on December 28.