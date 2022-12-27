Kevin Durant passes Tim Duncan for 15th on all-time scoring list

On Monday, Kevin Durant passed Hall of Famer Tim Duncan for 15th on the all-time scoring list in the Brooklyn Nets’ 125-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. With 1,829 total 3s, the two-time Finals MVP also passed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (1,827) in career 3-pointers.

Durant ended his night with 32 points on 10-of-18 (55.6%) shooting from the field and five 3-pointers, improving his career total to 26,516 points. Duncan now ranks 16th on the all-time list with 26,496 points. Durant needs 153 points to pass Dominique Wilkins for the No. 14 spot.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, Kevin Durant has the sixth-best odds to win MVP in 2023. Sportsbooks are giving Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo better odds to win the award this season.

Kevin Durant passes Tim Duncan on the NBA's All-Time Scoring List pic.twitter.com/5oAYRTeDqc — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 27, 2022

Although Durant fouled out in the final two minutes of Monday night’s win, he helped carry the Nets to their ninth consecutive win. Despite Cavaliers guard Darius Garland scoring an impressive 46 points, it was not enough for Cleveland to win.

“To be honest, we’ve always been about basketball,” Durant said after the win. “The outside noise makes it seem like we don’t care about the game, but so many voices speak about our locker room who don’t have any idea what’s going on… We’ve always been about the game.”

Through 33 starts this season, Durant is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting 37.3% from downtown and a career-best 56.3% beyond the arc.

If Durant continues to play well for the remainder of the season, the wing will become the first player to average 30 points per game on 67.3% true shooting, the highest in NBA history.

“At some point, you’ve got to be able to celebrate some small wins,” Durant said about surpassing Duncan. “To be able to pass a legend, it’s something I’ll call my folks about tonight. I know that I’ve got more to do.”

With this two-pointer, Kevin Durant passes Tim Duncan for #15 on the NBA All-Time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/Jt7i2hJ2B1 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 27, 2022

Duncan appeared in 1,392 games over the course of his 19-year career with San Antonio. As a 6’11” center/power forward, for the Spurs icon to score 26,000-plus points, it was still a terrific accomplishment.

Based on career NBA résumés, Kevin Durant has a lot in common with Duncan. The Spurs legend retired as a 15-time All-Star, two-time MVP, five-time NBA champ, and three-time Finals MVP. And the Hall of Famer amassed 15 All-NBA and All-Defensive selections.

In his 15th season, Durant has received 12 All-Star selections, 10 All-NBA selections, two MVPs, and of course two Finals MVPs. Both players were named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021 as well.

Hands down, Duncan has the better résumé, but the Nets forward is 34 years old. He has at least three more great seasons of basketball still left in him. Winning another chip has to be his top goal.