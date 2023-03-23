After taking over an impossible situation, Texas basketball coach Rodney Terry has the Longhorns just two wins away from the Final Four. Kevin Durant, a former Longhorns player, believes the program is in an “amazing” place with Terry at the helm and believes the interim head coach should be rewarded with a long-term deal.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant believes Texas Longhorns interim basketball coach Rodney Terry deserves a full-time contract.

In a recent interview, Durant, who played his lone collegiate season at Texas, had high praise for the Longhorns’ interim coach.

“[Terry] has led this team on and off the court as well as anyone could have expected,” Durant told Boardroom. “To see them in the Sweet 16 with as good a shot to win the National Championship as anyone is a testament to the amazing job he’s done. The program is in an amazing place”

Rodney Terry’s Sweet 16 Run Deserves A Long-Term Contract

Terry steadied the program after second-year head coach Chris Beard was fired for a domestic violence dispute in January.

In his first game, the Longhorns outlasted Rice in overtime, which seemed to be a turning point in their season. From there, Texas won eight of Terry’s first nine games and went on to finish 12-6 in the Big 12.

When it came to earning a March Madness bid, the Longhorns left no doubts, earning a 20-point blowout win over conference-rival Kansas in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game.

Like many others across the country, Durant believes that Terry has done enough to warrant a long-term contract. And perhaps more important, his players seem to enjoy playing for him as well.

Check out their reaction after winning the Big 12 Tournament.

This shows you just how much love the Texas players have for Rodney Terry… The Longhorns are Big 12 Tournament champs 🏆#HookEm pic.twitter.com/cpppfvL4WI — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) March 12, 2023

Durant Doubles Down on Comments by Tweeting at Texas Basketball

With Texas set to play in the Sweet 16 on Friday, Durant wants the Longhorns to get a deal done.

Even after voicing his support for Terry in the interview, he didn’t stop there.

Durant took to Twitter to put some added pressure on his alma mater.

For now, it seems that Terry’s deal will have to wait until the season is over.

But by then, the price for his services may have gone up considerably.

