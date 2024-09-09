Kevin Durant usually makes the news headlines for two reasons: his incredible performances in the basketball world and his interactions that reach social media. Just this weekend, he went viral when he publicly showed his distaste for the Dallas Cowboys, saying that he would go to the extent of getting rid of the club if the NFL would hypothetically let teams relegate to a second division.

The NBA veteran, who is a Washington native, has admitted to being a Commanders fan, who are bitter rivals of the Cowboys franchise. According to KD, he explained in the interview that his problem with the Dallas organization isn’t due to the team itself, but mostly to remain faithful to his D.C. club.

“I just don’t like ’em. I just don’t,” Durant confessed. “And I had to ask myself why I don’t like the Cowboys. Because I don’t hate any teams or any players. I’m a huge fan of a lot of teams. But the Cowboys are the one team I just don’t like.

Kevin Durant was asked which one NFL team he would relegate if he could: “Cowboys, no question.” 😂😂😂 (🎥:@UpAndAdamsShow)pic.twitter.com/4mrjxdjDdw — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) September 6, 2024

“And I think it’s because a lot of people, where I’m from in D.C., have become Cowboys’ fans. It’s probably like 75% of people in Washington D.C., in my group of people that are Cowboys fans. I just hate that they don’t stay loyal to the crib.”

You could call Kevin’s remarks hypocritical, as he’s never really been a loyal athlete to his clubs, and even gained notoriety in the league for it. Let’s not forget that the 35-year-old famously departed from Oklahoma City to join the Warriors, as then worn both te Nets and Suns uniforms.

During the same interview with Kay Adams on her Up & Adams Show, the Phoenix star was also asked about who he considers will become the best player in the NFL this season. Despite talking poorly about the Cowboys, he finally chose Dak Prescott as his pick for this year’s MVP.

“It’s easy to say Lamar and Patty (Mahomes). Jalen Hurts. But I’m gonna go with, I can’t say that cause I hate the Cowboys. I was going to say Dak Prescott,” KD shared, while Adams asked: “You were gonna do what? You were going to give Dak the MVP?”

“Cause the Cowboys play well in the regular season. For the last four years, I think. Three or four seasons,” the NBA player said firmly.

The Phoenix veteran has admitted to already be thinking about retirement and recently bought stake at French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain

After winning the gold medal for Olympic Basketball in Paris, Kevin Durant has kept himself busy and building a new future. Just days after beating France in the final, it was announced by the press that the Phoenix forward became a minority stakeholder in French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain.

One of the first to the scene was insider Peter Ritzier from The Athletic, who wrote that, “According to sources with knowledge of the agreement—granted anonymity to protect relationships—Durant’s investment firm Boardroom has bought a ‘single digit millions’ shareholding in the Arctos fund which has invested in PSG.”

That same day, Boardroom, which is his own media and entertainment brand, also confirmed the investment. “It was an honour to welcome Kevin Durant to the Campus today and to witness his passion for Paris Saint-Germain and his recognition of the excellent sports facilities at our new PSG Campus training centre,” said team owner Al-Khelaifi on Monday.

“Kevin is an inspirational athlete, investor and all-round role model, both on and off the pitch,” the executive shared. “We are extremely proud of his connection to the Paris Saint-Germain family as we share the same values and vision. We look forward to strengthening our ties and working together with Kevin and Boardroom to bring the best in sport and entertainment to fans around the world.”