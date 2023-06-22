Khris Middleton Declines $40.4 Million Option, Will Become Free Agent

It Doesn’t Mean Middleton is Done in Milwaukee, But He Will have Options

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks has decided to decline his $40.4 million player option for the upcoming season, making him an unrestricted free agent. However, there is still a possibility that Middleton could negotiate a new contract with the Bucks.

Three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton has declined his $40 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks to become a free agent, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/k0sO5qhSk6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Coming Off An Interesting Year to Opt Out

Middleton, a three-time All-Star, will turn 32 in August. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he had a somewhat disappointing performance, appearing in only 33 games and averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game. He struggled with persistent knee soreness throughout the season and underwent arthroscopic surgery after it ended to address the issue. Additionally, Middleton had wrist surgery last summer, causing him to miss the first 20 games of the previous season.

Despite his regular season struggles, Middleton had an impressive showing in the playoffs during the Bucks’ first-round loss to the Miami Heat. In five games, he averaged 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting .465 from the field, .406 from beyond the arc, and .867 from the free-throw line.

This Doesn’t Mean Middleton is Done in Milwaukee

Selected as the 39th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, Middleton didn’t see much playing time as a rookie before being traded to the Bucks the following summer. Over the past decade, he has emerged as one of the key players for the Bucks and played a significant role in the team’s championship win in the 2020-2021 season.

Recent reports suggest that the Bucks are planning to retain Middleton, and there is speculation that he could re-sign with the team on a four-year contract worth around $130 million, as believed by league executives.

As Middleton explores his options in free agency, it remains to be seen whether he will ultimately reach a new agreement with the Bucks or potentially explore opportunities elsewhere in the league.