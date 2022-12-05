Kings guard Malik Monk believes playoff appearance is possible

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk is calling his team “legit” right now. The Kings are currently in a 16-year playoff drought. They have not qualified for the playoffs since the 2005-06 season.

However, Monk believes his team could return this season. “We’re legit, man. We’re legit, because [Kings coach] Mike [Brown] is going to push us so hard that we can’t not be legit,” said the sixth-year player after Sunday night’s 110-101 win over the Chicago Bulls.

A few NBA betting sites are the giving the Kings the 19th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks show better odds for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

Malik Monk and the Kings are confident in their playoff chances this season (via @CastleofJays)https://t.co/qmRvyyJpbe — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 5, 2022

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes into it. We’re a young team and a lot of guys that need to get to the playoffs. A lot of us haven’t been there yet and we all want the same goal. So we’re there, man. We’re there.”

At the quarter-point of the 2022-23 season, Sacramento only trails the Boston Celtics (120.8) in scoring, averaging 119.6 points per game. The Kings’ offensive efficiency rating is also the third-best in the league (1.129).

Malik Monk says the Kings are “legit,” wants to help his teammates accomplish the same goal

De’Aaron Fox leads the team in scoring, averaging 23.1 points per game. Domantas Sabonis is logging 16.7 points per contest. Of course, Kevin Huerter ranks third with a 15.5 PPG average.

Furthermore, for the first time in eight years, the Kings have a winning record through their first 21 games. They started 10-11 back in the 2014-15 season before finishing 29-53.

Nonetheless, the team is not as impressive defensively. Sacramento is surrendering 115.5 points per game, which ranks 22nd overall. To add to these statistics, the Kings’ defensive efficiency rating ranks 15th (1.091).

For the first time in eight years, the Sacramento Kings have a winning record through their first 21 Games!! Do you think they will end their playoff drought this season? pic.twitter.com/FvH1a8BIDZ — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) December 4, 2022

When the Kings qualified for the 2006 NBA Playoffs, they ranked 10th in points per game (98.8) and 17th in points allowed per game (98). Based on the available data, Sacramento is on the right track.

Including their win over the Bulls, the Kings are now on a three-game win streak. This comes right after the team lost three straight contests from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28.

Through 22 games off the bench this season, Monk is averaging career highs of 14.7 points and 4.3 assists. He is also logging 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 48.8% from the floor and 36.8% beyond the arc.

Last Monday, in the Kings’ 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the guard scored a season-high 30 points in 31 minutes played. He finished 12-of-17 (70.6%) shooting from the field and made two threes.