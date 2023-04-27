The New York Knicks closed out their first-round playoff series vs the Cleveland Cavaliers last night. It’s their first series win in the postseason since 2013 and the Knicks have homecourt advantage in the next round vs Miami. NBA insider Adrain Wojnarowski reported today that New York’s backup big man Jericho Sims had surgery on his shoulder.

Sims played in 52 games this season and made 16 starts for the Knicks this season. The 24-year-old has been out with a shoulder injury since April 7. Wojnarowski also reported that his surgery was successful and that it will take about five months for him to fully heal. He said Sims should be back for the start of training camp in September.

ESPN Sources: New York Knicks center Jericho Sims underwent surgery on his right shoulder, ending his promising second season: https://t.co/28mMATiHA6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2023

Jericho Sims underwent surgery on his right shoulder yesterday

Sims was not available this postseason for the Knicks and there would have been a strong chance he got some playing time. New York’s size was a problem for the Cavaliers and Sims would have been another solid rebounder and defender that could give the Knicks solid minutes.

However, Sims injured his shoulder and had successful surgery done yesterday. He did not play a huge role for the Knicks this season, but he was valuable to the team when Michell Robinson missed some time. Sims made 16 starts this season and 14 of them came consecutively when Robinson was out. The 24-year-old started 14 games in a row from 1/20 – 2/15.

The Knicks were 15-11 this season in games where Sims played at least 15 minutes. He was drafted with the 53rd overall pick by the Knicks in the 2021 draft and has grown slowly each season. In 52 games for the Knicks this season he averaged (3.4) points and (4.7) rebounds in (15.6) minutes per game.