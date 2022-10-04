Knicks guard Derrick Rose wants to stay healthy for the 2022-23 season

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose has not appeared in at least 60 games since the 2016-17 season. Of course, the three-time All-Star has not played a full season dating back to the 2010-11 season, when he won MVP.

After Monday’s practice, Rose was asked how many games he thinks he’ll play in the 2022-23 season. “I feel like I’m gonna play in a lot of games — I mean, I know I’m gonna play in a lot of games this year,” explained the 13-year veteran.

“And yeah, I’m just thirsting to go out there and play,” continued Rose. “I feel lighter. I’m moving a lot better. I’m not worried about my shot. My shot looks great. I’m just ready to go out there and just help by any means.”

In August 2021, Rose signed a multi-year contract extension with the Knicks worth $43 million. He will earn $14,520,730 for the 2022-23 season. His 2023-24 team option is worth $15,596,339.

Knicks guard Derrick Rose hopes for a clean bill of health for the 2022-23 season

Last season, in 26 games played, the guard averaged 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists per contest. Plus, he shot 44.5% from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range.

Following ankle surgery, Rose missed the final 56 games of the 2021-22 season. The guard also underwent a procedure to help rid his skin infection, ruling him out indefinitely.

As a result, the Knicks finished 37-45 (.451) and 11th overall in the Eastern Conference.

“I like just jumping back into the game,” Rose said when asked about his limited minutes. “The staff is kind of nervous when they’re not there that the first time I was here or the second time I was here, because it’s kind of unusual.”

“But I feel like I’m a gamer, like I’ll figure it out. It’s not like I’m running 100 miles an hour like I used to. I kind of tailored my game to what it is now. I’m just trying to keep people off my body, and I’m shooting a lot.”

Moreover, Rose is expected to play in Tuesday’s preseason game against the Pistons on his 34th birthday. The Knicks game will air live on MSG Network at 7:30 p.m. ET.