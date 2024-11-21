Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns is having an all-star caliber season early on with New York

On Wednesday night, the Knicks were on the road to face the Suns. New York beat Phoenix 138-122 and are now 9-6 this season. The Knicks are 6-4 in their last 10 and are on a four-game win streak. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Knicks were involved in a three-team trade and acquired big man Karl-Anthony Tows from Minnesota.

New York traded away two key players in that deal, sending Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves. That deal has been well worth it this season as Towns is dominating his opponents. He’s playing like the best center in the Eastern Conference this season and the stats back that up. Is the 29-year-old in store for the best season of his professional career?

Karl-Anthony Towns is enjoying a strong start to his career with the Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns this season 26.8 PPG (Career High)

55% FG (Career High)

50% 3P (Career High)

12.2 RPG (Career High Since 2019)

1.9 TOV (Career Low)

29.4% USG (Career High)

66% TS (Career High) All-Star Starter pic.twitter.com/zHvdEfAQrV — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) November 21, 2024



The first nine seasons of Karl-Anthony Towns’ professional career were with the Timberwolves. He was the first overall pick by Minnesota in the 2015 NBA draft out of Kentucky. Towns played in 573 career games in Minnesota and started them all. In nine seasons with the Timberwolves, Towns was a four-time all-star and was Rookie of the Year in 2015-16. Since joining the Knicks, the all-star center is off to an extremely hot start.

In 14 games this season, Towns is averaging (26.8) points, (12.2) rebounds, and (2.9) assists. His points and rebounds per game this season are the best on his team. Additionally, Towns leads all Eastern Conference centers in points per game, rebounds per game, and three-point makes. The duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns has been electric for the Knicks through their first 15 games. New York looks like a team that can compete with the Celtics and Cavaliers in the East this season. Towns and the Knicks have their next game on Saturday night when they face the Jazz on the road.