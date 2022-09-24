New York Knicks president Leon Rose plans to take a hands-off approach in the 2022-23 season, allowing head coach Tom Thibodeau to have full control of the team’s rotation.

During an interview with Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the journalist asked Rose whether or not he would be regulating playing time and altering minutes for his younger stars in the upcoming season.

“There’s no edicts,” responded Rose. “We love our young players too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are.”

“The one thing I know about Thibs – he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”

On the upside of things, the Knicks president trusts his coach. “Thibs, two years ago – Coach of the Year,” continued Rose. “He’s been twice Coach of the Year in his career.”

“I’m so excited about starting on Tuesday. And one of the reasons I’m so excited is having Thibs lead the group.”

Regarding Thibodeau’s impact on the Knicks, fans are mixed. During the 2020-21 season, Thibodeau’s first season coaching the team, the Knicks finished the regular season 41-31 (.569) and ranked fourth overall in the Eastern Conference.

It was their highest ranking in the conference since placing second in the 2012-13 season. As a result, Thibodeau won his second Coach of the Year award. He won his first award coaching the Chicago Bulls in the 2010-11 season.

Plus, Julius Randle won the NBA Most Improved Player Award. In the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Knicks lost in five games against the Atlanta Hawks.

Additionally, the Knicks finished 37-45 (.451) last season, missing the playoffs. Rose is hoping for another playoff appearance next season. Otherwise, Thibodeau will be on the hot seat in 2023.

In the 2021-22 season, veterans Alec Burks, Julius Randle, and Evan Fournier were part of the starting lineup. Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Obi Toppin came off the bench.

Toppin was selected eighth overall by the team in the 2020 NBA Draft. Last season, during All-Star Weekend, the forward won the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Though, his playing time has been limited under Thibodeau. In 72 appearances and just 10 starts last season, the Dayton product averaged 17.1 minutes per game. Because the wing received more minutes, he posted career-high numbers.

On April 10, 2022, in the Knicks’ 105-94 win over the Toronto Raptors, the second-year forward scored a career-high 42 points in 40 minutes of action. Some fans thought it was too little, too late. Toppin should have received more playing time while Randle struggled.