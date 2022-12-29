Knicks’ RJ Barrett (right finger), Obi Toppin (right leg) out vs. Spurs

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (lacerated right index finger) and forward Obi Toppin (non-displaced fracture of right fibula head) are out for Thursday night’s road game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Both players are out indefinitely. Of course, Jalen Brunson (hip) is listed as questionable. New York is 6-4 in its last 10 games played, but the team is currently on a four-game skid.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Knicks have the 12th-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks are giving the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat better odds.

RJ Barrett (Lacerated right index finger) Obi Toppin (Non-displaced fracture right fibula head) pic.twitter.com/qH9I21RPuS — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 28, 2022

Barrett suffered a finger laceration within his first two minutes of the Knicks’ 126-121 overtime loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. New York made history for all the wrong reasons. They blew a nine-point lead with just 33 seconds left in the game.

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic recorded 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists against them. It was the first 60/21/10 performance by a player in NBA history. Also, teams were 0-13,884 in the last 20 seasons when trailing by at least nine points with 35 or fewer seconds remaining.

“I thought we were playing well,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after the loss. “Didn’t close out the last 30 seconds of the game.”

Through 35 starts this season, Barrett is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.2% outside the arc.

Without Barrett, Brunson, and Toppin, the Knicks are much worse. Through 25 games off the bench, Toppin is averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 boards, and 1.0 assist. He’s shooting 42.1% from the floor and a career-best 35.1% from 3-point range as well.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have three players listed as questionable: Doug McDermott (knee), Keldon Johnson (back), and Devin Vassell (knee). San Antonio is 5-5 in its past 10 contests.

– Doug McDermott (knee soreness) — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) December 28, 2022

For noteworthy betting trends, the Knicks are 0-5 in their last five matchups versus Southwest Division opponents. New York is 9-3 ATS in its past 12 contests. And the Spurs are 4-11 in their previous 15 home games. Not to mention, San Antonio is 5-15 in its last 20 contests.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 70% chance of defeating San Antonio away. Sportsbooks have not yet released the betting lines for Thursday night’s interconference showdown. However, New York is the projected favorite.