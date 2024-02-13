Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma revealed in a recent interview with Josh Robbins of The Athletic that Wizards president Michael Winger had offered him the choice of whether he wanted to be dealt to the Dallas Mavericks prior to last week’s NBA trade deadline. Kuzma, 28, decided to stay put.

“There was a point in time, Dallas, they definitely did want me,” he told Robbins. “Winger presented me with what the trade was and obviously didn’t want to trade me and kind of left the decision up to me a little bit and asked me what I wanted to do. I told him I wanted to stay and continue to build something. And that was kind of the end of it.” Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Mavericks hold 10th-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Kyle Kuzma stated that his timeline did not align with that of the Mavericks “In my career, I won a championship. So, I understand that when we play this game of basketball it’s not about contending for a playoff spot. It’s about contending for an NBA championship. There’s only… pic.twitter.com/SMgzUnV4aW — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 13, 2024

Although Kuzma does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, Winger reportedly told Kuzma he would accept valid input into potential trades unless a generous offer was put forth. A deal was made, but not one that involved Kuzma. Before the trade deadline, the Mavericks sent Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first-round draft pick (via Oklahoma City) to the Wizards for Daniel Gafford. The pick was acquired via a separate deal between the Mavs and Thunder in which Dallas traded a 2028 pick swap to OKC for a 2024 first-round pick. During the 2023 offseason, Kuzma signed a four-year, $90 million contract to remain with the Wizards following the trades of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. His new deal includes a 15% trade bonus and $12 million in total incentives. Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma declined trade to Mavs because he doesn’t view them as a title contender?

Winger confirmed the discussion he had with Kuzma regarding the Mavericks’ trade offer, saying:

“Kyle’s an important player for us and [a] significant contributor to our developing culture. His commitment is necessary for us to achieve our competitive and environmental objectives. Under the circumstances, I wanted to check in with his belief to continue leading us. He reemphasized his desire to forge ahead, and we’re honored to have him.” Unfortunately for Mavs fans, Kuzma seems to not view Dallas as a legitimate title contender. “In my career, I won a championship. So, I understand that when we play this game of basketball it’s not about contending for a playoff spot,” he added. Woj says Dallas continued to peck away at a Kyle Kuzma trade yesterday, but Washington has not budged. Dallas pivoted to PJ Washington and talks were still ongoing as of late last night. The Mavericks would “love to upgrade” with Washington. https://t.co/28aWJJOzUg — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) February 8, 2024

“It’s about contending for an NBA championship. There’s only like three or four contenders — true contenders. I just felt like our timelines didn’t line up.” Kuzma also praised Winger and the Wizards for how they managed the team at the NBA trade deadline. “Winger, he’s been very straightforward with me ever since my first meeting with him. He’s a very blunt person, and I am, too. So, I think our relationship has been very positive because of that,” he said. “You know, not every player can say that. Especially in this business, a lot of things are very passive-aggressive, non-confrontational. A lot of times, a lot of front offices leave a lot of players a little confused on the ground level, and that hasn’t been Winger at all.”