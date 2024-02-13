Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford grabbed a career-high-tying 17 rebounds against his former team, the Washington Wizards, in Monday night’s 112-104 victory.

In addition to recording 17 rebounds, Gafford ended his performance with 16 points, two assists, two steals, and five blocks in 25 minutes as a starter. He also shot 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the field.

Gafford, 25, grabbed 14 rebounds in the first half, his most boards in a single half and the most rebounds in a half by a Maverick since DeAndre Jordan (14) in 2018.

The five-year veteran said his role on Dallas’ offense is to clear the lane and set picks for Luka Doncic, who finished his outing with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 15 assists.

“Or I just get out of the way in all honesty,” Gafford said. “Let him do his thing. There are a lot of late passes that will come and a lot of great passes that will come.”

The Mavericks outscored Washington 34-16 in the final frame to improve to 31-23 overall and 16-13 at home. Dallas shot 43-of-96 (44.8%) from the floor and 9-of-36 (25%) from 3-point range.

“Great effort. He did his best of controlling his emotion,” Kyrie Irving said of Gafford. “I’m grateful I got to see him in that environment with us tonight. Just proud of him. The last two games he’s done incredibly well, and he’s been a big force down there.”

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford recorded 19 points in his Mavs debut vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline last Thursday, the Mavericks sent Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first-round draft pick (via Oklahoma City) to the Wizards for Gafford.

The pick was acquired via a separate deal between the Mavs and Thunder in which Dallas traded a 2028 pick swap to OKC for a 2024 first-round pick.

Based on his recent play, the former Wizard has already proven his value in just two games with the Mavs. He scored 19 points on 7-of-11 (63.6%) shooting from the field and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the foul line against OKC in his Dallas debut on Saturday.

That’s the most points he’s put up this season since Washington’s 112-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 17, when he tallied a season-high 26 points and a career-high-tying 17 rebounds.

Wizards coach Brian Keefe had nothing bad to say about his former center.

“He’s a terrific guy. A family guy. Got a really bright personality,” Keefe said. “Kind to everybody, I think you guys will really enjoy him in this organization and in Dallas.”

Through 47 games (46 starts) this season, Gafford is averaging career highs of 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal, 2.2 blocks, and 26.2 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 68.2% from the floor and 71.1% at the line.

Of course, Gafford leads the NBA this season in effective field goal percentage (68.2%) and true shooting percentage (70.1%). He also ranks seventh in blocks (103), second in offensive rating (137.3), and sixth in block percentage (6.8%).

Furthermore, Gafford is in his first season of the three-year, $40.18 million contract he signed with Washington in 2021. He’s making $12.4 million this season and is slated to earn $13.3 million in 2024-25.