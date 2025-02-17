NBA

Kyrie Irving Says Representing Australia’s National Team “Would Be Great” as He Explores Boomers Switch

Updated23 mins ago on February 17, 2025

Kyrie Irving Australia

Fans ‘down under’ have long held quiet ambitions to see a Kyrie Irving Australia national team appearance, and that pipe dream might soon become reality as he explores eligibility for the Boomers.

Could We See a Kyrie Irving Australia National Team Switch?

Sensational reports on Monday have confirmed Kyrie Irving could switch national team allegiances.

The Australian-born Mavericks guard is in genuine talks with Basketball Australia (BA) about representing the Boomers, and the man himself confirmed the reports this week.

“Man, we’re in the process of that right now, just trying to figure out the best route for me to be eligible,” Irving said after replacing the injured Anthony Davis in the All Star game.

“There’s a lot of paperwork involved. Obviously, USA still has a decision to make, but for me, I’m just trying to do what’s best.

“Honestly, if I can be an Aussie at one point in my career and play for the Australian team, that would be great.”


Irving was left out of the Team USA roster for the Paris Olympics, which prompted comments made back in October to The Athletic suggesting the Australian national team would be of interest.

Although prospects with the US team always shone brightest, he also floated the idea on a Twitch stream as a teenager, indicating that he wanted to represent Australia.

It was supposedly blocked by Duke college coach and then-American national coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Irving would need Team USA and The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to sign off on the switch, but he and Basketball Australia are committed to making it happen.

Is Kyrie Irving From Australia?

You may be wondering, why was Kyrie Irving born in Australia?

The nine-time NBA All Star was born to American expatriates in Melbourne, and lived there until he was two before relocating to the US.

Irving has spent the vast majority of his life in the States after growing up in New Jersey, and holds dual-nationality.