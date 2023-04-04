Home » news » Kyrie Irving Hints At A Potential Partnership With Li Ning As The Brand For His Next Signature Shoe

Kyrie Irving hints at a potential partnership with Li-Ning as the brand for his next signature shoe

The 2022-23 season has quickly slipped away from the Dallas Mavericks and their playoff hopes are in serious jeopardy. Dallas has gone 3-7 in their last ten and are on a three-game losing streak. Their all-star PG Kyrie Irving will be a free agent this summer and questions are beginning to arise on whether he’s going to stay with the Mavericks or not. While those questions remained unanswered, Irving has opened up about what his plans are for signing a new signature shoe deal. 

Nike had to drop their partnership earlier this season with the eight-time all-star after he shared an Antisemitic film on his social media and initially refused to apologize for his actions. He was suspended by the league and then traded from the Nets to his home in Dallas now.

NBA insider Scoop B. Robinson has hinted that the shoe brand Li-Ning has “eyed him for a while” and Irving said he plans on making a trip to Asia in the offseason.

Will Li-Ning be the brand to give Kyrie Irving his next signature shoe?

The Dallas Mavericks have three games left in the regular season and need to win as many as they can. All three of the games will be played at home, but NBA insider Shams Charania reported that there are rumors that the Mavs might shut down Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic for the rest of this season.

Currently, the Mavericks are 11th in the Western Conference and are a full game behind the Thunder in the standings. While their postseason hopes don’t look great, Kyrie Irving seems to already have his off-season plans in place.

He had this to say about potentially signing a new signature shoe deal and what his plans are for visiting China in the future.

“I’ll set my plans once I sign with a potential shoe brand. That’s usually how it goes in my scheduling from June to August — usually planning an Asia trip or China trip specifically. Once I sign with a shoe brand, I’ll start wrapping around in kind of this international world tour to introduce myself as a new brand signee or signature athlete,” – Kyrie Irving

Kyrie is not only looking for a new shoe deal, but he’s also looking for a long-term contract as well. He will be a free agent this summer and is searching to ink a multi-year contract extension.

