The Dallas Mavericks are crumbling at the most important point of the season and are in danger of missing the playoffs. A wild fourth-quarter ending sent the game to OT where Dallas lost 132-130 to the Hawks. They are now 1-7 in their last eight games and Dallas’ biggest problem is one defense. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can score with the best of them, but the Mavs couldn’t get a stop to save their lives last night.

After their loss to the Hawks last night, the Mavericks only have three regular-season games left. They are currently out of the playoff picture at 11th in the West and are a full game behind the Thunder in tenth. Two of their next three games are winnable and they will need them if they want to make the play-in tournament.

The Dallas Mavericks are in danger of missing the playoffs this season

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are going to have to play their best basketball of the season in their final three games. Their playoff hopes depend on it and missing it this season will be a huge failure after trading for Kyrie Irving. Luckily, two of the next three games for the Mavs are very winnable.

Dallas’ next game will not be an easy one vs the Sacramento Kings who are a top-three team in the West. After that, they have two more home games. One vs the Bulls and another vs the Spurs. The Mavericks are capable of winning those final two games but will need some things to happen in the standings as well.

Ahead of the Mavericks at the moment are the Oklahoma City Thunder by one full game. Dallas is 15.5 games back while the Thunder are 14.5 games back. OKC’s next three games are on the road vs the Warriors, on the road vs the Jazz, and then back home vs the Grizzlies.

One game ahead of the Thunder is the Minnesota Timberwolves who are 13.5 games back. Their next three games are on the road vs the Nets, on the road vs the Spurs, and then back home vs the Pelicans. The Mavs need to play perfect basketball over the next three games or will need things to shake out their way if they want to make the play-in tournament.